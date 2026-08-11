Worry about jobs, spending power hurts consumer confidence

Visitors look at shoes for sale on Aug. 11 at a retail outlet in Tangerang City, Banten. (Antara/Putra M. Akbar)

Bank Indonesia’s retail sales index also dropped sharply in June, but the central bank sees improvements next month.

C onsumer sentiment has fallen for a third straight month as respondents to a central bank survey were less optimistic in July about economic conditions and their own financial situation, while retail sales remain subdued.

According to the monthly data released by Bank Indonesia (BI) on Monday, the consumer confidence index (CCI) fell from 117.8 points in June to 116.8 in July, its lowest level since September 2025.

The latest reading extended a downward trend seen since the CCI peaked at 127 points in January, interrupted only by a 0.1-point uptick in April following a boost from the Idul Fitri holiday spending.

The index remains well above the 100-point threshold and thereby signifies generally optimistic sentiment, while values below 100 points reflect public pessimism.

Read also: Inflation eases despite pressure from oil prices

“Consumer confidence in July 2026 was supported by the current economic conditions index and the consumer expectations index, both of which remained in optimistic territory despite declining from the previous month,” BI spokesperson Ramdan Denny Prakoso said in a statement on the data release.

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The current economic conditions subindex fell 1.3 points to 107.9, while the consumer expectations subindex slipped to 125.7 from 126.4 as job availability and business expectations remained under pressure.