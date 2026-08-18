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Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
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IDX outperforms Asian markets on domestic optimism

Analysts highlighted easing uncertainty following the assessment by global index provider MSCI, along with positive sentiment surrounding President Prabowo Subianto’s annual speech, as the main drivers of the stock rally. 

Ni Made Tasyarani (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, August 18, 2026

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An electronic board displays stock prices at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) on Jan. 29 in Jakarta. An electronic board displays stock prices at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) on Jan. 29 in Jakarta. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

T

he Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) Composite Index rose on Tuesday despite declines in global markets, supported by strong gains in the energy sector and improved domestic sentiment that lifted large-cap stocks.

The benchmark index was up 1.2 percent by midday and closed 0.75 percent higher at 6,449.83 points. It saw broad-based gains, with 10 of its 11 sectors advancing, led by the energy sector with a 2.24 percent rise.

Meanwhile, other Asian markets, including Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi, fell 2.54 percent and 1.55 percent, respectively.

The gains on IDX were driven by domestic optimism, as foreign investors remained net sellers, offloading US$19.89 million worth of shares on the day.

Some of the top-performing stocks hit their upper auto rejection (ARA) limits on Tuesday, including palm oil plantation firm PT Jhonlin Agro Jaya, owned by local conglomerate Haji Isam, whose share price surged 24.88 percent to Rp 2,510 apiece.

However, the Indonesian bourse remains down 25.41 percent from the start of the year, leaving it among Asia’s worst-performing markets.

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Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

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