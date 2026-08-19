IKN earmarks Rp 5.3t for work on legislative, judicial buildings in 2027

Nusantara Capital Authority (OIKN) head Basuki Hadimuljono leads the Sacred Reflection Night ceremony ahead of Indonesia’s 81st Independence Day at Kusuma Bangsa Park in Nusantara, East Kalimantan, on Aug. 16, 2026. (Nusantara Capital Authority Public Relations Office/- )

The Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority will direct most of its 2027 budget toward completing legislative and judicial complexes, as private investment also expands across the future capital.

T he Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority plans to allocate Rp 5.3 trillion of its proposed Rp 6.7 trillion budget for 2027 to continue the construction of legislative and judicial facilities in Indonesia's future capital, IKN Authority head Basuki Hadimuljono said on Tuesday.

The allocation accounts for nearly 80 percent of the Authority’s budget ceiling indicated in the 2027 state budget draft. The proposed ceiling is around Rp 400 billion higher than the Rp 6.3 trillion allocation set previously.

“The Rp5.3 trillion is for continuing the construction of the judicial and legislative complexes. The rest is for management,” Basuki said in Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, as quoted by news agency Antara.

The Authority is targeting completion of the two government complexes by the end of next year, as the construction of Nusantara's core government area progresses.

The judicial complex, which will house the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court and Judicial Commission, as well as a justice plaza and a mosque, is scheduled for completion on Dec. 25, 2027.

Construction is expected to accelerate in the second half of the year, with the IKN Authority targeting overall progress of 40 percent by year-end. Work includes structural construction, topping-off, architectural finishes, landscaping and interiors.

Prospects Every Monday With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Prabowo vows low budget deficit, rigorous fiscal discipline