TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
A healthy economy must be felt
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
A healthy economy must be felt
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Leading first BI meeting, Destry stresses growth, vigilance

Deni Ghifari (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, August 19, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Financial Services Authority (OJK) Chief Friderica Widyasari Dewi (left), Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (second left), interim Bank Indonesia (BI) governor Destry Damayanti (second right) and Indonesian Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS) chairman Anggto Abimanyu pose for a photo in a press conference following the conclusion of the Financial System Stability Committee (KSSK) meeting on Aug. 3 in Jakarta. Financial Services Authority (OJK) Chief Friderica Widyasari Dewi (left), Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (second left), interim Bank Indonesia (BI) governor Destry Damayanti (second right) and Indonesian Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS) chairman Anggto Abimanyu pose for a photo in a press conference following the conclusion of the Financial System Stability Committee (KSSK) meeting on Aug. 3 in Jakarta. (JP/Deni Ghifari)

I

nterim BI governor Destry Damayanti, widely expected to become the central bank’s chief soon, has conveyed a restrictive monetary policy stance in a turbulent global economy but also emphasized the need to push growth.

Following the central bank’s monthly two-day policy meeting, Destry announced in a press conference on Wednesday that the BI Rate was kept at 5.75 percent, where it has been since June.

“We are entering an era called higher for longer, whereby we will face high pressure on the financial sector as well as global financial markets,” said the interim governor.

This was Destry’s first time leading the Board of Governors meeting after Perry Warjiyo suddenly resigned as BI governor in late July. She has been nominated as the sole candidate for the post, but the House of Representatives has yet to conduct its vetting process to approve her.

Destry explained the need for “stability” amid a high likelihood of the United States Federal Reserve holding the Federal Fund Rate (FFR) higher for an extended period to rein in US inflation pressure from high oil prices due to the Middle East conflict.

She went on to say that the US would likely need to issue more debt, which in turn would raise US Treasury yields. High US bond yields and interest rates “have an impact on our economy”, said Destry.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The global bond market has recently undergone a massive selloff pushing up yield due to concerns over ballooning government debt levels in major developed economies. Analysts have warned that the US debt pile of almost US$40 trillion looks increasingly unsustainable.

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
A healthy economy must be felt

A healthy economy must be felt
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Related Article

Prabowo mulling 'many' names for BI governor amid Destry’s rise

Rising interest rates take toll on bank margins

Why Danantara should stay out of KSSK

Names surface for possible BI governor candidates

Learning from the Chilean paradox: Protecting Indonesia’s middle class

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
A healthy economy must be felt

A healthy economy must be felt
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

More in Business

 View more
Financial Services Authority (OJK) Chief Friderica Widyasari Dewi (left), Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (second left), interim Bank Indonesia (BI) governor Destry Damayanti (second right) and Indonesian Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS) chairman Anggto Abimanyu pose for a photo in a press conference following the conclusion of the Financial System Stability Committee (KSSK) meeting on Aug. 3 in Jakarta.
Regulations

Leading first BI meeting, Destry stresses growth, vigilance
Nusantara Capital Authority (OIKN) head Basuki Hadimuljono leads the Sacred Reflection Night ceremony ahead of Indonesia’s 81st Independence Day at Kusuma Bangsa Park in Nusantara, East Kalimantan, on Aug. 16, 2026.
Economy

IKN earmarks Rp 5.3t for work on legislative, judicial buildings in 2027
Three 'ojol' (online motorcycle transportation) drivers for different companies, Gojek, Grab and Shopee, wait for the green light at a crossroads in Jakarta on Feb. 10, 2022.
Regulations

Govt to set rates for on-demand food, courier delivery fees

Highlight
A helicopter drops water on burning forests and land in the Petuk Katimpun area, Palangka Raya, in Central Kalimantan, on August 13, 2026.
Society

Wildfire smoke drives surge in respiratory infections
This handout picture taken and released on Aug. 15, 2026 by Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers working amid the rubble of a damaged building after an earthquake in Maumere, East Nusa Tenggara. A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Flores island in eastern Indonesia early on Aug. 15, killing at least two and sending thousands running in panic after authorities issued a tsunami warning.
Editorial

Pray for Flores
Caroline Cellomita Kasang, 3, who suffered a head injury after she was hit by a collapsed wall while escaping from a house during an earthquake, rests along with her grandmother Katarina Dadona, 58, at a makeshift medic-tent serving as temporary shelter for people affected by the earthquake in Reok, East Nusa Tenggara, August 18, 2026.
Archipelago

NTT quake survivors await aid as tremors continue 

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Leading first BI meeting, Destry stresses growth, vigilance
Economy

IKN earmarks Rp 5.3t for work on legislative, judicial buildings in 2027
Archipelago

Indonesia seizes 2.6 tonnes of meth in major bust
Sports

Women’s soccer finds fresh hope as Indonesia’s league returns
Regulations

Govt to set rates for on-demand food, courier delivery fees
Academia

Indonesia’s peatlands show restoration can work
Entertainment

From Bandung’s forests to Southeast Asia: LaLaLa Festival turns 10
Academia

When diplomatic neutrality meets defense network warfare
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Leading first BI meeting, Destry stresses growth, vigilance

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.