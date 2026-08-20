Indonesia to kick off 30 GW tender in 100 GW solar power push

A maintenance staff member inspects solar panels on Dec. 5, 2024, on the roof of the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

President Prabowo Subianto previously announced a plan to build 100 GW of solar power in the coming years, saying it could save the state up to Rp 73.9 trillion (US$4.14 billion) annually in electricity production.

T he government is set to launch tenders for 30 gigawatts (GW) of solar power projects, kicking off President Prabowo Subianto’s ambitious plan to build 100 GW of additional solar capacity pledged in various events, including his Aug. 14 state budget speech.

“We have discussed this first phase with Pak Darmawan [Prasodjo, president director of state electricity company PLN]. We will begin the tender process now,” Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said during the Indonesia International Geothermal Convention & Exhibition in Jakarta on Wednesday, as reported by Bisnis.com.

The minister said the direction of electricity system development has been set through PLN’s electricity business plan (RUPTL). He added that the solar capacity target underscores the government’s commitment to the energy transition.

Prabowo previously announced a plan to build 100 GW of solar power over the coming years, saying it could save the state up to Rp 73.9 trillion (US$4.14 billion) annually in the basic cost of electricity production.

Prabowo also framed the program as key to strengthening energy self-sufficiency down to the village level.

“We have been blessed by God Almighty with sunlight almost all year round. It makes no sense for our islands to keep waiting for ships carrying diesel fuel just to generate electricity,” the President said.

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However, installed capacity of solar power still hovered around 1.6 GW as of April, far below the level needed to meet predetermined targets.