TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Unity over freedom
Students rally against ‘decaying freedom' as Indonesia turns 81
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Unity over freedom
Students rally against ‘decaying freedom' as Indonesia turns 81
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

RI’s mineral exchange plan faces positioning, governance tests

President Prabowo Subianto announced that Indonesia will launch the Strategic Minerals and Commodities Exchange (BMKS), set to begin operations on Jan. 1 next year.

Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, August 20, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
President Prabowo Subianto is displayed on screens as he delivers his annual State of the Nation address ahead of the country's 81st Independence Day anniversary in front of the members of the legislative bodies during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary session on Aug. 14 at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto is displayed on screens as he delivers his annual State of the Nation address ahead of the country's 81st Independence Day anniversary in front of the members of the legislative bodies during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary session on Aug. 14 at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta. (Reuters/Stringer)

I

ndonesia's push to launch a Strategic Minerals and Commodities Exchange (BMKS) has sparked debate over whether the country can finally convert its resource wealth into pricing power, with liquidity, governance and product standards emerging as key tests for the planned bourse.

In his address to parliament on the 2027 draft state budget on Aug. 14, President Prabowo Subianto announced that Indonesia will launch the BMKS, set to begin operations on Jan. 1 next year under the supervision of the Financial Services Authority (OJK).

He framed it as the next stage of export policy, arguing prices for Indonesian palm oil, nickel, tin, coal and gold have long been set on overseas exchanges using benchmarks Indonesia did not create.

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

From The Weekender

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

Read on The Weekender

The stated aim is to build an Indonesia Reference Price for major export commodities and a deeper, more transparent market with less room for manipulation. He asked parliament to pass the enabling rules quickly, implying that implementing rules and scope are not yet defined.

Read also: Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

President Prabowo noted that for decades Indonesia has been one of the world's leading producers of key commodities, including palm oil, nickel, tin, coal, gold, coffee and rubber. 

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

As the producer of these commodities, he said, Indonesia must have its own trading instruments to secure stronger bargaining power in the global market.

Popular

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Unity over freedom

Unity over freedom

Related Article

RI’s mineral exchange plan faces positioning, governance tests

Indonesia must break out of a crumbling global order

Indonesia, India boost ties with missiles, critical minerals

Modi’s Jakarta visit seeks to strengthen Indonesia-India ties

Quad countries to build a port, unveil pact on critical minerals

Popular

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Unity over freedom

Unity over freedom

More in Business

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto is displayed on screens as he delivers his annual State of the Nation address ahead of the country's 81st Independence Day anniversary in front of the members of the legislative bodies during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary session on Aug. 14 at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta.
Markets

RI’s mineral exchange plan faces positioning, governance tests
An electric vehicle user charges a motorcycle on April 20, 2026, at a public electric vehicle charging station operated by PLN UP3 in Surakarta, Central Java.
Regulations

EV motorcycle subsidy to return in September: Purbaya
Financial Services Authority (OJK) Chief Friderica Widyasari Dewi (left), Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (second left), interim Bank Indonesia (BI) governor Destry Damayanti (second right) and Indonesian Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS) chairman Anggto Abimanyu pose for a photo in a press conference following the conclusion of the Financial System Stability Committee (KSSK) meeting on Aug. 3 in Jakarta.
Regulations

Leading first BI meeting, Destry stresses growth, vigilance

Highlight
Children walk past a damaged school in Sukka regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) on Aug. 19, 2026. A 7.7-magnitude earthquake off the northern coast of Flores Island damaged hundreds of homes and other buildings in the region.
Society

Govt urged to expedite NTT earthquake recovery
Natural sciences: Senior high school students at SMAN 1 Pekalongan read a biology book together. (Unsplash/Courtesy of Ed Us).
Editorial

Font is never the point
President Prabowo Subianto is displayed on screens as he delivers his annual State of the Nation address ahead of the country's 81st Independence Day anniversary in front of the members of the legislative bodies during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta on Aug. 14, 2026.
Markets

RI’s mineral exchange plan faces positioning, governance tests

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

10 foreigners arrested, Rp 7.79b seized as police raid Batam casino
Academia

How a decoy court ruling shields Indonesia’s ruling elite
Society

Behind the white coat: The human cost of being an intern doctor in Indonesia
Academia

Indonesia is buying defense. It should also buy reach
Politics

Constitutional experts oppose revival of New Order-era policy guidelines
Politics

Prabowo, Jokowi display unity amid strained ties speculation
Academia

When intellectuals respond to the dictates of power
Opinion

Analysis: Shooting from the hip: Prabowo's unscripted presidency
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

RI’s mineral exchange plan faces positioning, governance tests

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.