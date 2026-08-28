Danantara puts 360,000 property units on offer at expo

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The event offers prospective homebuyers a range of financing options, including down payments starting at 1 percent, mortgage rates from 2.75 percent per year and loan tenors of up to 30 years.
tate asset fund Danantara aims to promote 360,000 property units from more than 130 state-owned and private developers through a four-day expo that started on Thursday. The event offers prospective homebuyers a range of financing options, including down payments starting at 1 percent, mortgage rates from 2.75 percent per year and loan tenors of up to 30 years under selected programs.
Of the total supply, 12 developers within the state-owned enterprise ecosystem are showcasing more than 16,000 housing units across 98 projects in 23 provinces, with a combined inventory value of Rp 9.79 trillion (US$552.9 million).
Danantara chief executive officer Rosan Roeslani said the exhibition was intended to support the government's program to build 3 million houses a year.
“We aim to deliver three key elements at once: quality housing supply at affordable prices, competitive and accessible financing schemes and easier access for the public, particularly middle- and lower-income segments, to realize their dream of homeownership,” Rosan said at the expo's opening on Thursday in Tangerang, Banten.
The expo also includes a mass mortgage signing for 200 buyers, with most homes averaging Rp 166 million and financed at a fixed 5 percent interest rate until maturity.
Read also: Pos Indonesia delays salaries due to Rp 158b in unpaid govt receivables
Public Housing and Settlements Minister Maruarar Sirait said the government was continuing to strengthen housing financing to improve access to homeownership, particularly for low-income households.
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