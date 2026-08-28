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Danantara puts 360,000 property units on offer at expo

The event offers prospective homebuyers a range of financing options, including down payments starting at 1 percent, mortgage rates from 2.75 percent per year and loan tenors of up to 30 years.

Maudey Khalisha (The Jakarta Post)
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Fri, August 28, 2026

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Danantara officials at the opening of the Danantara Housing Expo (DHE) 2026 at NICE PIK 2 in Tangerang, Banten, in this undated photograph. Danantara officials at the opening of the Danantara Housing Expo (DHE) 2026 at NICE PIK 2 in Tangerang, Banten, in this undated photograph. (Danantara Indonesia/- )

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tate asset fund Danantara aims to promote 360,000 property units from more than 130 state-owned and private developers through a four-day expo that started on Thursday. The event offers prospective homebuyers a range of financing options, including down payments starting at 1 percent, mortgage rates from 2.75 percent per year and loan tenors of up to 30 years under selected programs.

Of the total supply, 12 developers within the state-owned enterprise ecosystem are showcasing more than 16,000 housing units across 98 projects in 23 provinces, with a combined inventory value of Rp 9.79 trillion (US$552.9 million).

Danantara chief executive officer Rosan Roeslani said the exhibition was intended to support the government's program to build 3 million houses a year.

“We aim to deliver three key elements at once: quality housing supply at affordable prices, competitive and accessible financing schemes and easier access for the public, particularly middle- and lower-income segments, to realize their dream of homeownership,” Rosan said at the expo's opening on Thursday in Tangerang, Banten.

The expo also includes a mass mortgage signing for 200 buyers, with most homes averaging Rp 166 million and financed at a fixed 5 percent interest rate until maturity.

Read also: Pos Indonesia delays salaries due to Rp 158b in unpaid govt receivables

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Public Housing and Settlements Minister Maruarar Sirait said the government was continuing to strengthen housing financing to improve access to homeownership, particularly for low-income households.

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