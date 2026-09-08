The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Eight airports remain shut on Monday due to volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau
Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Jakarta international airport extends closure after Anak Krakatau eruption
Barelang Police, Japanese diplomat hold meeting on Batam security
Anak Krakatau eruption grounds flights, blankets vast region

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Eight airports remain shut on Monday due to volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau
Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Jakarta international airport extends closure after Anak Krakatau eruption
Barelang Police, Japanese diplomat hold meeting on Batam security
Anak Krakatau eruption grounds flights, blankets vast region

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Yen extends rally to new seven-month high; dollar subdued ahead of CPI

Jiaxing Li (Reuters)
Hong Kong, China
Tue, September 8, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
US dollar, Euro, Yen and Pound banknotes are seen in this illustration created on May 4, 2025. US dollar, Euro, Yen and Pound banknotes are seen in this illustration created on May 4, 2025. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

T

he Japanese yen climbed to fresh seven-month highs against the US dollar on Tuesday, as traders continued to unwind short positions amid growing bets of a Bank of Japan interest-rate hike while the dollar was subdued ahead of CPI data this week.

The yen strengthened to as much as 153.53 per dollar in morning trading, surpassing levels reached during Japan's July intervention and hitting its strongest since February.

That added to the yen's 1.2 percent jump during a thin session on Monday amid a US holiday, with the Japanese currency now having firmed nearly 4 percent from around 160 yen per dollar early last week.

Traders and analysts said a slew of factors, including bets on a faster pace of Bank of Japan tightening, and the potential for Japanese investors to repatriate their funds, unwinding carry trades and US political pressure are now driving a sea-change for the embattled currency and turning away the bears.

"The drop looked more like a sharp unwind of yen shorts after the pair broke below critical supports" from the around 155 levels seen in August and May, said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG, adding that it could open the way for a test of the next layer of support.

CPI data awaited

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was a touch weaker at 98.83 amid yen strength.

That left the euro and sterling both 0.06 percent stronger, last at $1.1628 and $1.3549, respectively.

Market focus now shifts to US inflation readings this week, the last set of key data releases ahead of the FOMC meeting on September 15 to 16, with traders now pricing a roughly 60 percent chance of a Federal Reserve rate hike this month following Friday's stronger-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report.

Investors were also watching geopolitical tensions in the Gulf and their implications for inflation after Iran threatened on Monday to retaliate against any new US attacks on its assets, warning that energy infrastructure across the Gulf including US oil and gas interests was vulnerable.

Oil prices hovered near a six-week high, with Brent crude futures firmly above $97 a barrel.

The New Zealand dollar was 0.1 percent stronger at $0.5882, while the Australian dollar was flat at $0.7219.

China's offshore yuan was flat near a 3-1/2-year high at 6.708 per dollar ahead of trade data due later in the day, which is expected to show the country's exports likely grew at a faster pace in August.

Popular

Eight airports remain shut on Monday due to volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau

Eight airports remain shut on Monday due to volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau
Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Jakarta international airport extends closure after Anak Krakatau eruption

Jakarta international airport extends closure after Anak Krakatau eruption

Related Article

Yen extends rally to new seven-month high; dollar subdued ahead of CPI

Dollar near two-week high as Warsh boosts rate-hike bets; yen slips past 160

The dollar's outer defenses have been breached

Yen leaps as traders watch for further intervention

Asian stocks set for record-breaking quarter; dollar sinks gold and yen

Popular

Eight airports remain shut on Monday due to volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau

Eight airports remain shut on Monday due to volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau
Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Jakarta international airport extends closure after Anak Krakatau eruption

Jakarta international airport extends closure after Anak Krakatau eruption

More in Business

 View more
US dollar, Euro, Yen and Pound banknotes are seen in this illustration created on May 4, 2025.
Markets

Yen extends rally to new seven-month high; dollar subdued ahead of CPI
Jobseekers wait in line on June 8 during the opening of the 2026 Bogor Job Fair at Plaza Jambu Dua in Bogor, West Java.
Economy

Govt’s 3 million new jobs target next year deemed ‘ambitious’
Paint is applied to a car under construction at BYD’s first new energy vehicle manufacturing facility in the Subang Smartpolitan Industrial Estate, West Java.
Economy

EV push gains traction as factories expand

Highlight
Stranded passengers wait at the domestic terminal of I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport as some of the flights to Jakarta were cancelled due to the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau volcano, in Kuta, Bali, September 7, 2026.
Society

Travelers scramble as Anak Krakatau ash exposes gaps in contingency plans
ASEAN Chair and Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro (center) hosts an informal consultation during the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila, the Philippines, on July 21, 2026.
Editorial

ASEAN unity at stake
Workers wipe down a Citilink Airbus A320 aircraft parked on the apron of the Soekarno-Hatta airport in Tangerang, Banten, on September 7, 2026, after flight operations were suspended following the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau. Indonesia's main airport postponed reopening on September 7 after halting operations following a volcanic eruption that left hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded.
Society

Jakarta airport and others reopen after volcanic ash crisis

The Latest

 View more
Academia

The Indonesian hex: When political rhetoric rewrites reality
Middle East and Africa

Iran says it plans new Gulf 'exclusion zone', threatens US with new missiles
Academia

Cybersecurity governance: From bureaucracy to real-world threats
Markets

Yen extends rally to new seven-month high; dollar subdued ahead of CPI
Archipelago

C. Java requests helicopter assistance from TNI to douse landfill fire
Academia

How developing countries can do more with less
Academia

The Dec. 15 deadline keeps Indonesia’s political pressure cooking
Asia & Pacific

US, China drills put Indonesia’s non-aligned foreign policy in focus
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.