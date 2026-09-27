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BI to expand QRIS to Timor Leste, Hong Kong

From the launch of cross-border QRIS in 2022 through July 2026, users from partner countries made 21 million inbound transactions in Indonesia worth Rp 5.9 trillion ($329.3 million), BI data show. 

Ruth Dea Juwita (The Jakarta Post)
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Sun, September 27, 2026

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A customer makes a payment using the Quick Response Code Indonesia Standard (QRIS) app at a merchant in Tulungagung, East Java, on Aug. 21, 2025. A customer makes a payment using the Quick Response Code Indonesia Standard (QRIS) app at a merchant in Tulungagung, East Java, on Aug. 21, 2025. (Antara/Destyan Sujarwoko)

T

he Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard (QRIS) system is expanding to Timor-Leste and Hong Kong after Bank Indonesia (BI) signed separate memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with their respective monetary authorities this week. 

BI Governor Destry Damayanti and Banco Central de Timor-Leste (BCTL) governor Hélder Lopes signed the agreement on Friday to explore cross-border QRIS payments between Indonesia and Timor-Leste during the 2026 Indonesia Digital Economy and Finance Festival and Indonesia Fintech Summit and Expo in Jakarta. 

“We are very pleased to be working together with the central bank of Timor-Leste,” Destry said in her remarks. 

Read also: QRIS launches in Japan as trial begins for expansion to China

Under the agreement, the two central banks will deepen cooperation on payment and settlement systems and digital financial innovation, including information sharing and stronger institutional ties. 

The agreement will also provide a basis for developing payment connectivity between the two countries, including exploring the implementation of cross-border QRIS. 

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Separately, BI signed a similar MoU with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday. 

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