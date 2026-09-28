GoTo plunges 14% as IDX lowers minimum price cap

An electronic display board inside the main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in South Jakarta shows an overall downward movement across most stocks during the lunch break on Jan. 29, 2026, when the IDX Composite index fell 6.3 percent after global investment firm MSCI raised concerns about free float and trading transparency. (TJP/Deni Ghifari)

Several other stocks were also affected by the price floor change and hit the lower auto-rejection limit, including property developer PT Lippo Karawaci and PT Repower Asia Indonesia, as well as rice producer PT Buyung Poetra Sembada.

S hares of ride-hailing and technology company PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia plunged to the lower auto-rejection limit (ARB) on Monday as the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) implemented a change in the stock price floor from Rp 50 (0.28 US cents) to just Rp 1.

GoTo’s shares plummeted 14 percent to Rp 43 at the open on Monday, after being stuck at Rp 50 since May.

Several other stocks were also affected by the price floor change and hit the ARB limits at Rp 43, including property developer PT Lippo Karawaci and PT Repower Asia Indonesia, as well as rice producer PT Buyung Poetra Sembada.

The IDX previously unveiled the plan to remove the Rp 50 stock price floor in August, saying the move was aimed at “providing better liquidity access and price discovery”.

Read also: IDX begins trial to lower stock price floor to Rp 1

The bourse subsequently conducted multiple trials with exchange members to ensure readiness before starting to roll out the new initiative on Monday.

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The IDX Composite index fell as much as 1 percent to 6,175 on Monday, in line with other Asian markets such as China’s Shanghai Composite and South Korea’s KOSPI, which also declined amid pressure from rising oil prices. Indonesia’s benchmark index has fallen 3.09 percent over the past week amid foreign net selling totaling Rp 3.15 trillion.