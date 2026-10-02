Danantara plans 10% IDX stake purchase

An electronic board displays stock prices at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta on Jan. 29, 2026. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

In February, Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani said that it was common practice for sovereign wealth funds (SWFs), a role Danantara partly fulfills, to hold stakes in global bourses, typically ranging from 15 to 30 percent.

S tate asset fund Danantara plans to acquire up to 10 percent stake in the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) as part of efforts to demutualize the bourse, which will transform the stock market from a member-owned mutual company held by brokerages into a shareholder-owned private company.

Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani said on Wednesday that Danantara was discussing its potential stake as part of a consortium that could collectively hold 30 to 40 percent of the exchange following the rollout of demutualization.

“Yes, the regulation has been issued, and Danantara may take a stake,” Rosan told reporters at the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta, on Wednesday.

“Other ministries may also join [...] so we would participate together. The consortium could hold [total] 30 to 40 percent, while Danantara’s stake could be around 5 to 10 percent,” he said.

In February, Rosan said that it was common practice for sovereign wealth funds (SWFs), a role Danantara partly fulfills, to hold stakes in global bourses, typically ranging from 15 to 30 percent.

He also said IDX ownership following its demutualization would not be limited to the state asset fund, noting that opportunities would also be open to other SWFs and foreign investors.

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