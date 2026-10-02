The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Whisky, big-screen TV seized from prison 'villas' in West Java
Jakarta international airport extends closure after Anak Krakatau eruption
Militarization by request: The quiet creep in Jakarta
BREAKING: Prabowo reshuffles cabinet, replaces police chief
The vanishing of Indonesia from the heart of Papua

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Whisky, big-screen TV seized from prison 'villas' in West Java
Jakarta international airport extends closure after Anak Krakatau eruption
Militarization by request: The quiet creep in Jakarta
BREAKING: Prabowo reshuffles cabinet, replaces police chief
The vanishing of Indonesia from the heart of Papua

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Mining groups press for timely 2027 quota approval to avoid disruptions

The RKAB approval process should follow the established fourth-quarter timeline to avoid any delays, which could impact miners' operational readiness, production planning and other related aspects alongside state revenue potential, two industry associations have stressed.

Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, October 2, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Heavy equipment operate on March 4, 2011, at the Binungan coal mine belonging to PT Berau Coal in Berau regency, East Kalimantan. Heavy equipment operate on March 4, 2011, at the Binungan coal mine belonging to PT Berau Coal in Berau regency, East Kalimantan. (JP/Indra Harsaputra)

M

ining firms have said adhering to the established timeline for approving the 2027 work and budget plan (RKAB) in November is crucial to allow industry players, including coal producers, to prepare their business plans while supporting the state in securing revenue from the sector.

Singgih Widagdo, chairman of the Indonesian Mining and Energy Forum (IMEF), said on Tuesday that there must be no delay in RKAB approval, as that would disrupt the operational planning of both mining and mining services companies.

Companies also needed to prepare sales plans, including setting export volumes and meeting domestic market obligations (DMO), as well as production plans to determine coal grades for aligning with long-term contracts.

“Delays clearly hinder a company's ability to make firm sales commitments,” Singgih told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.

“If the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry intends to devise production cutback scenarios to prevent global market oversupply, the necessary analysis should be conducted well before mid-November,” he added, explaining that companies had a window from early October to Nov. 15 to submit their RKAB.

With proper preparation, the process should ideally be concluded before the start of the new year, he said.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Singgih noted in July that many miners had exhausted their production quotas, rendering them unable to operate and forcing them to apply for revisions to their 2026 RKAB.

Popular

Whisky, big-screen TV seized from prison 'villas' in West Java

Whisky, big-screen TV seized from prison 'villas' in West Java
Jakarta international airport extends closure after Anak Krakatau eruption

Jakarta international airport extends closure after Anak Krakatau eruption
Militarization by request: The quiet creep in Jakarta

Militarization by request: The quiet creep in Jakarta

Related Article

No industrial off-takers, no 100 GW solar

Bayan Resources declares force majeure amid delayed RKAB approval

Mining operations at Weda Bay Nickel restart after four-month halt

Indonesia's global commodities price-setting ambition risks backfiring

Trump administration to invest $3 billion into minerals projects to boost defense supply

Popular

Whisky, big-screen TV seized from prison 'villas' in West Java

Whisky, big-screen TV seized from prison 'villas' in West Java
Jakarta international airport extends closure after Anak Krakatau eruption

Jakarta international airport extends closure after Anak Krakatau eruption
Militarization by request: The quiet creep in Jakarta

Militarization by request: The quiet creep in Jakarta

More in Business

 View more
US dollar and euro banknotes are seen in this illustration photo taken on July 17, 2022.
Markets

Dollar at 17-month high as global bond rout hits euro
Heavy equipment operate on March 4, 2011, at the Binungan coal mine belonging to PT Berau Coal in Berau regency, East Kalimantan.
Regulations

Mining groups press for timely 2027 quota approval to avoid disruptions
A vendor serves customers shopping for staple foods on June 11, 2026, at Kahayan Market in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan.
Economy

Inflation ticks up, putting pressure on BI

Highlight
Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono (L) gestures as he and his deputy Arrmanatha Nasir arrive at the presidential palace for the inauguration in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 1, 2026
Politics

Career diplomat Arrmanatha takes helm of Foreign Ministry
A visitor takes a photo of a screen displaying the movement of the Indonesia Composite Stock Price Index (IHSG) at the Indonesia Stock Exchange, Jakarta on Aug. 14, 2026.
Editorial

Don’t let things slip now
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto attaches rank insignia to the uniform of newly appointed National Police Chief Suyudi Ario Seto during his inauguration at the State Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 1, 2026
Politics

Top cop, Jokowi aide out as Prabowo consolidates power

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Indonesia’s new terrorism challenge: The terrorist criminal continuum
Markets

Dollar at 17-month high as global bond rout hits euro
Archipelago

Eight Chinese nationals detained in Batam over 11 kg gold smuggling
Academia

Indonesia’s AI data center ambition needs a resource rule book
Entertainment

Andrea Bocelli marks 30 years of ‘Romanza’ with Indonesia shows
Academia

BI can hold rates, but Indonesia cannot escape expensive money
Society

Court ruling on nutrition label welcomed to promote consumer health
Politics

Top cop, Jokowi aide out as Prabowo consolidates power
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Mining groups press for timely 2027 quota approval to avoid disruptions

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.