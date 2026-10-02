Mining groups press for timely 2027 quota approval to avoid disruptions

Heavy equipment operate on March 4, 2011, at the Binungan coal mine belonging to PT Berau Coal in Berau regency, East Kalimantan. (JP/Indra Harsaputra)

The RKAB approval process should follow the established fourth-quarter timeline to avoid any delays, which could impact miners' operational readiness, production planning and other related aspects alongside state revenue potential, two industry associations have stressed.

M ining firms have said adhering to the established timeline for approving the 2027 work and budget plan (RKAB) in November is crucial to allow industry players, including coal producers, to prepare their business plans while supporting the state in securing revenue from the sector.

Singgih Widagdo, chairman of the Indonesian Mining and Energy Forum (IMEF), said on Tuesday that there must be no delay in RKAB approval, as that would disrupt the operational planning of both mining and mining services companies.

Companies also needed to prepare sales plans, including setting export volumes and meeting domestic market obligations (DMO), as well as production plans to determine coal grades for aligning with long-term contracts.

“Delays clearly hinder a company's ability to make firm sales commitments,” Singgih told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.

“If the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry intends to devise production cutback scenarios to prevent global market oversupply, the necessary analysis should be conducted well before mid-November,” he added, explaining that companies had a window from early October to Nov. 15 to submit their RKAB.

With proper preparation, the process should ideally be concluded before the start of the new year, he said.

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Singgih noted in July that many miners had exhausted their production quotas, rendering them unable to operate and forcing them to apply for revisions to their 2026 RKAB.