Indonesia mulling soybean import subsidy as prices rise

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Though details are still being ironed out, the subsidy plan aims to ease price-related pressures on soybean importers while ensuring their availability and affordability, including for consumers of tofu and tempeh.
he government is considering subsidy for imported soybeans to curb a rise in local prices and ease pressure on importers amid soaring global prices of the staple food ingredient.
“Soybean prices have increased. We used to provide subsidies before, so we are discussing what the solution should be this time,” Trade Minister Budi Santoso told reporters on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 14th United States-Indonesia Investment Summit, hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Indonesia (AmCham Indonesia) at The St. Regis Jakarta in South Jakarta.
How the subsidy would work, including its mechanism and applicable import volume, was still under discussion, but the government aimed to implement the measure this year, Budi said.
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The subsidy would be provided to soybean importers to ensure the commodity’s affordability as well as availability, he added.
Higher soybean prices risk increasing food prices in the country, where tofu and tempeh are consumed every day and are a major source of protein for millions.
Annual soybean demand stood at around 2.74 million tonnes, far outstripping domestic production of just 311,000 tonnes, leaving the country heavily reliant on imports to fill the gap and prices vulnerable to global market movements and geopolitical tensions.
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