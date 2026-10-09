Garuda Indonesia appoints Thomas Oentoro as president director

Workers clean a Garuda Indonesia Boeing 737-800 NG airplane at the Garuda Maintenance Facility (GMF), AeroAsia, at Soekarno-Hatta International airport in Banten. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

The new CEO replaced Glenny H. Kairupan, a retired military officer and member of President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party who held the airlines' top position for only a year.

G aruda Indonesia has appointed Thomas Sugiarto Oentoro as president director, replacing Glenny H. Kairupan, who held the airline’s top position for only one year, as the national flag carrier continues efforts to strengthen its financial and operational performance.

The appointment was approved at an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Thursday. Glenny, a retired military officer and member of President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party, has been appointed president commissioner, replacing Fadjar Prasetyo.

The leadership reshuffle comes as Garuda reports higher revenue, fleet recovery and narrower losses, although the airline still faces the challenge of translating its recovery into stronger financial and operational fundamentals.

Thomas previously served as Garuda's deputy president director and was an independent commissioner at the airline from 2023 to 2024, giving him experience in both its oversight and management functions.

Before joining Garuda's board of directors, he was chief risk officer at Indonesia Investment Authority (INA), a state asset fund, from 2024 to 2025. His previous roles also include vice president of the mezzanine capital unit at OCBC and managing director at KV Asia Capital.

His background in investment and risk management comes as Garuda navigates the capital-intensive process of restoring its fleet and expanding its network. The airline must align financial, operational and commercial decisions to ensure additional capacity supports revenue and cash flow.

Prospects Every Monday With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Oil prices spike after Trump rejects Iran truce offer