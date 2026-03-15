TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
A cowardly attack
Activists defiant following acid attack on rights defender
Iran fires missiles at Qatar and Saudi energy facilities
Before Iran and Venezuela, there was Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
A cowardly attack
Activists defiant following acid attack on rights defender
Iran fires missiles at Qatar and Saudi energy facilities
Before Iran and Venezuela, there was Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Jon Batiste, Ella Mai set for Java Jazz 2026 at new PIK 2 venue

After more than two decades shaping Jakarta’s jazz scene, the Java Jazz Festival is striking a new note in 2026 with a move to the Nusantara International Convention Exhibition (NICE) center at PIK 2 in Tangerang.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, March 15, 2026 Published on Mar. 15, 2026 Published on 2026-03-15T08:23:28+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
New chapter: Java Festival Production president director Dewi Gontha (fourth right) stands with fellow partners and performers on Wednesday during a press conference for the myBCA International Java Jazz Festival 2026 in Jakarta. The music festival is slated to run from May 29 to 31. Courtesy of Java Jazz Festival. New chapter: Java Festival Production president director Dewi Gontha (fourth right) stands with fellow partners and performers on Wednesday during a press conference for the myBCA International Java Jazz Festival 2026 in Jakarta. The music festival is slated to run from May 29 to 31. Courtesy of Java Jazz Festival. (Courtesy of Java Jazz Festival/-)

T

his year’s edition of Indonesia’s celebrated myBCA International Java Jazz Festival will be held for the first time in Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) 2 in Jakarta’s satellite city of Tangerang, Banten, after over two decades in the capital.

The jazz festival, considered one of the largest in Asia, is scheduled to take place from May 29 to 31 at the Nusantara International Convention Exhibition (NICE) at PIK 2, a newly built venue spanning 40 hectares that just opened last year.

The new venue marks a transition from the festival’s years-long signature location at the Jakarta International Expo (JIEXPO) in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, which is 20 kilometers north of the festival’s first venue in 2005 at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Senayan.

From The Weekender

Have we entered an era of happy love songs again?

After years of craving catharsis through mournful ballads, Indonesian listeners appear to have moved on with an emotional reset.

Read on The Weekender

“This is a big move, but we have to do it to be better and explore [new opportunities] with a bigger space,” Java Festival Production president director Dewi Gontha said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Dewi also said the changes, along with first-time sponsorship from Indonesia’s private bank giant Bank Central Asia (BCA), represent a “new start” for the event, which has been running annually for 21 years and pulling international names as headliners.

Jazz groups like Incognito and jazz-adjacent musicians such as Sting and Laufey have graced the festival’s star-studded lineups throughout the years.

For the 2026 edition, two American Grammy-winning artists: jazz soloist Jon Batiste and R&B singer Ella Mai, as well as South Korean indie rock band Wave to Earth, are set to headline among more than 100 performers.

Popular

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
A cowardly attack

A cowardly attack
Activists defiant following acid attack on rights defender

Activists defiant following acid attack on rights defender

Related Articles

Indonesia denounces Israeli attacks in Lebanon

Two new Navy ships sail around Africa due to Iran war

Five films to start 2026 strong (and where to watch them)

Related Article

Indonesia denounces Israeli attacks in Lebanon

Two new Navy ships sail around Africa due to Iran war

Five films to start 2026 strong (and where to watch them)

Easing into 2026: The soft guide to start being productive again

Basic materials, consumer stocks to lead Indonesian market next year

Popular

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
A cowardly attack

A cowardly attack
Activists defiant following acid attack on rights defender

Activists defiant following acid attack on rights defender

More in Culture

 View more
This handout picture courtesy of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) shows the cast and crew of “One Battle After Another“ celebrating their Best Picture Oscar at the end of the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026.
Entertainment

'One Battle After Another' dominates Oscars
Models present a selection from Itang Yunasz’s latest modest wear collection, crafted from handwoven textiles by Tobatenun, during a Ramadan 2026 showcase on Feb. 9 at the Sopo Del Tower in Kuningan, South Jakarta.
Culture

Lebaran 2026 style: Earth tones, ‘beskap’ and layered looks
New chapter: Java Festival Production president director Dewi Gontha (fourth right) stands with fellow partners and performers on Wednesday during a press conference for the myBCA International Java Jazz Festival 2026 in Jakarta. The music festival is slated to run from May 29 to 31. Courtesy of Java Jazz Festival.
Entertainment

Jon Batiste, Ella Mai set for Java Jazz 2026 at new PIK 2 venue

Highlight
Former president and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (second left) met with President Prabowo Subianto (second right) at the State Palace on March 19, 2026, in a closed-door meeting to discuss a range of geopolitical issues.
Politics

Prabowo, Megawati holds closed-door discussion on geopolitics
Using his mobile phone, a foreign tourist records takbiran Islamic procession in Canggu Permai, Badung regency in the predominantly Hindu island of Bali on June 5, 2025.
Editorial

Respect across faiths
Indonesian billionaire Michael Bambang Hartono speaks during an interview about the 2018 Asian Games bridge competition in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 21, 2018.
Companies

Djarum owner Michael Hartono dies at 86

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Prabowo, Megawati holds closed-door discussion on geopolitics
Companies

Djarum owner Michael Hartono dies at 86
Economy

China offers to work with Southeast Asia on energy security
Society

‘Mudik’ flow peaks two days ahead of Idul Fitri, say police
Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia reserves 'right to take military actions' over Iran attacks: FM
Academia

Between Persian culture and Islamic theocracy: The politics of Iran’s Nowruz
Society

Calls mount for public trial in activist acid attack

Economy

Malaysia diesel, transport fuel prices up for second week in a row
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jon Batiste, Ella Mai set for Java Jazz 2026 at new PIK 2 venue

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.