Jon Batiste, Ella Mai set for Java Jazz 2026 at new PIK 2 venue

New chapter: Java Festival Production president director Dewi Gontha (fourth right) stands with fellow partners and performers on Wednesday during a press conference for the myBCA International Java Jazz Festival 2026 in Jakarta. The music festival is slated to run from May 29 to 31. Courtesy of Java Jazz Festival. (Courtesy of Java Jazz Festival/-)

After more than two decades shaping Jakarta’s jazz scene, the Java Jazz Festival is striking a new note in 2026 with a move to the Nusantara International Convention Exhibition (NICE) center at PIK 2 in Tangerang.

T his year’s edition of Indonesia’s celebrated myBCA International Java Jazz Festival will be held for the first time in Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) 2 in Jakarta’s satellite city of Tangerang, Banten, after over two decades in the capital.

The jazz festival, considered one of the largest in Asia, is scheduled to take place from May 29 to 31 at the Nusantara International Convention Exhibition (NICE) at PIK 2, a newly built venue spanning 40 hectares that just opened last year.

The new venue marks a transition from the festival’s years-long signature location at the Jakarta International Expo (JIEXPO) in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, which is 20 kilometers north of the festival’s first venue in 2005 at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Senayan.

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“This is a big move, but we have to do it to be better and explore [new opportunities] with a bigger space,” Java Festival Production president director Dewi Gontha said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Dewi also said the changes, along with first-time sponsorship from Indonesia’s private bank giant Bank Central Asia (BCA), represent a “new start” for the event, which has been running annually for 21 years and pulling international names as headliners.

Jazz groups like Incognito and jazz-adjacent musicians such as Sting and Laufey have graced the festival’s star-studded lineups throughout the years.

For the 2026 edition, two American Grammy-winning artists: jazz soloist Jon Batiste and R&B singer Ella Mai, as well as South Korean indie rock band Wave to Earth, are set to headline among more than 100 performers.