Legal activist Feri Amsari's lonely battle for constitutionalism

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In the waning days of then-president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, Feri became a vocal critic of his administration, stepping into the spotlight to speak out against what he saw as violations of the rule of law and democratic principles.
For the past few years, legal activist Feri Amsari has been a thorn in the side of two administrations.
In the waning days of then-president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, Feri became a vocal critic of his administration, stepping into the spotlight to speak out against what he saw as violations of the rule of law and democratic principles.
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He was a leading voice in opposing Jokowi's plan to nominate his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as vice president.
Now, under the administration of President Prabowo Subianto, Feri once again refuses to stay silent.
He is now a regular guest on many television talk shows and podcasts and has gained a reputation as a fierce debater who is willing to challenge any of the government's talking points.
Some of his no-holds-barred statements have at times landed him in hot water. In April, a group of individuals filed a police report against Feri for calling the Agriculture Ministry's claim of national rice self-sufficiency a hoax.
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