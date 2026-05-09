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Legal activist Feri Amsari's lonely battle for constitutionalism

In the waning days of then-president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, Feri became a vocal critic of his administration, stepping into the spotlight to speak out against what he saw as violations of the rule of law and democratic principles.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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Sat, May 9, 2026 Published on May. 4, 2026 Published on 2026-05-04T14:32:23+07:00

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Legal activist Feri Amsari appears in the controversial documentary film “Dirty Vote,“ released on the eve of presidential election in February 2025. Legal activist Feri Amsari appears in the controversial documentary film “Dirty Vote,“ released on the eve of presidential election in February 2025. (The Jakarta Post/YouTube/Dirtyvote)

For the past few years, legal activist Feri Amsari has been a thorn in the side of two administrations.

In the waning days of then-president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, Feri became a vocal critic of his administration, stepping into the spotlight to speak out against what he saw as violations of the rule of law and democratic principles.

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He was a leading voice in opposing Jokowi's plan to nominate his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as vice president.

Now, under the administration of President Prabowo Subianto, Feri once again refuses to stay silent.

He is now a regular guest on many television talk shows and podcasts and has gained a reputation as a fierce debater who is willing to challenge any of the government's talking points.

Some of his no-holds-barred statements have at times landed him in hot water. In April, a group of individuals filed a police report against Feri for calling the Agriculture Ministry's claim of national rice self-sufficiency a hoax.

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