Yacko's 'Unbreakable Me' finds power in vulnerability

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
At a time when few local artists are openly tackling women's issues, the rapper is using music, as well as marathons, to challenge gender inequality and the stigma around mental health.
Some songs are meant for the charts; others are meant to start conversations.
With Unbreakable Me, Indonesian hip-hop artist and emcee Yacko delivers both a rallying cry and a personal testimony, drawing from her experiences as a musician, academic and runner to explore the invisible burdens many women carry and the strength it takes to keep moving forward.
Premiering on April 21 on YouTube, the music video for her latest single, Unbreakable Me, is dedicated to "all the women who struggle to stay sane every day and recover by running", according to its description. It was later released on digital streaming platforms starting from May 1.
It doesn't really matter where you live, Jakarta is expensive everywhere. The only real choice is what you're willing to pay with: your money, your time or your sanity.Read on The Weekender
The music video stands out for its portrayal of running as a modern expression of female agency in the context of the persistent patriarchal culture in Indonesia. In the 3-minute, 49-second track blending hip-hop with rap rock influences, Yacko declares in the chorus: "No more silence / No more hiding / We are rising / We are fighting / It's the unbreakable me."
At a time when sexual harassment, female objectification and gender-based pay inequality continue to dominate public discourse, Unbreakable Me feels both timely and urgent.
Yet Yacko's advocacy extends beyond music. In August, she is taking part in this year’s TCS Sydney Marathon, using the event to champion and raise awareness about women's mental health.
Running mind
While millennial and Gen Z women were raised to chase careers, the same generation of men were not taught to do chores or be vulnerable. How can men step up?
We're scaling back the festivities and finding more meaning this Idul Fitri.
With toned arms as the new status symbol, maybe it’s time we rethink why we come to the gym and pick up those dumbbells.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.