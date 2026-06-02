TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Developmental state ambition: Reading Prabowo’s economic direction
Prabowo’s frequent foreign trips raise priority concerns
New York Times publisher slams AI companies' 'brazen theft' from news outlets
Mission impossible for BI

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Developmental state ambition: Reading Prabowo’s economic direction
Prabowo’s frequent foreign trips raise priority concerns
New York Times publisher slams AI companies' 'brazen theft' from news outlets
Mission impossible for BI

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Yacko's 'Unbreakable Me' finds power in vulnerability

At a time when few local artists are openly tackling women's issues, the rapper is using music, as well as marathons, to challenge gender inequality and the stigma around mental health.

Felix Martua (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Contributor/Jakarta
Tue, June 2, 2026 Published on Jun. 1, 2026 Published on 2026-06-01T11:29:55+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Muting, undone: Yacko (center, front row) stands among 18 other women, their mouths covered with green tape, in a still from the music video for ‘Unbreakable Me’, which premiered on YouTube on April 21, 2026, Kartini Day, and is dedicated “To all the women who struggle to stay sane every day and heal through running”. Muting, undone: Yacko (center, front row) stands among 18 other women, their mouths covered with green tape, in a still from the music video for ‘Unbreakable Me’, which premiered on YouTube on April 21, 2026, Kartini Day, and is dedicated “To all the women who struggle to stay sane every day and heal through running”. (Courtesy of NODAYSOFF Production/-)

Some songs are meant for the charts; others are meant to start conversations.

With Unbreakable Me, Indonesian hip-hop artist and emcee Yacko delivers both a rallying cry and a personal testimony, drawing from her experiences as a musician, academic and runner to explore the invisible burdens many women carry and the strength it takes to keep moving forward.

Premiering on April 21 on YouTube, the music video for her latest single, Unbreakable Me, is dedicated to "all the women who struggle to stay sane every day and recover by running", according to its description. It was later released on digital streaming platforms starting from May 1.

The price you pay for living in Jakarta

From The Weekender

The price you pay for living in Jakarta

It doesn't really matter where you live, Jakarta is expensive everywhere. The only real choice is what you're willing to pay with: your money, your time or your sanity.

Read on The Weekender

The music video stands out for its portrayal of running as a modern expression of female agency in the context of the persistent patriarchal culture in Indonesia. In the 3-minute, 49-second track blending hip-hop with rap rock influences, Yacko declares in the chorus: "No more silence / No more hiding / We are rising / We are fighting / It's the unbreakable me."

At a time when sexual harassment, female objectification and gender-based pay inequality continue to dominate public discourse, Unbreakable Me feels both timely and urgent.

Yet Yacko's advocacy extends beyond music. In August, she is taking part in this year’s TCS Sydney Marathon, using the event to champion and raise awareness about women's mental health.

Running mind

Popular

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Developmental state ambition: Reading Prabowo’s economic direction

Developmental state ambition: Reading Prabowo’s economic direction
Prabowo’s frequent foreign trips raise priority concerns

Prabowo’s frequent foreign trips raise priority concerns

More from The Weekender

What women want, and the gap men are still trying to close

While millennial and Gen Z women were raised to chase careers, the same generation of men were not taught to do chores or be vulnerable. How can men step up?

Idul Fitri without the excess: Finding the real meaning of Hari Raya

We're scaling back the festivities and finding more meaning this Idul Fitri.

Show up, show off and call it self-care: Strong is the new flex

With toned arms as the new status symbol, maybe it’s time we rethink why we come to the gym and pick up those dumbbells.

Related Article

Two decades later, impacts from East Java mud volcano linger

Trump signs order to accelerate access to psychedelic drug treatments

‘I Must Die’ billboards trigger backlash over suicide messaging

Report links social media to unhappiness among youths

Child suicide exposes Indonesia’s mental health gap

Popular

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Developmental state ambition: Reading Prabowo’s economic direction

Developmental state ambition: Reading Prabowo’s economic direction
Prabowo’s frequent foreign trips raise priority concerns

Prabowo’s frequent foreign trips raise priority concerns

More in Culture

 View more
Genre blender: Grammy-winning American musician Jon Batiste puts on a diverse show ranging from jazz-infused classical pieces to dance-oriented pop tunes on May 30, 2026, during his Indonesian debut at the International Java Jazz Festival 2026 at the Nusantara International Convention Exhibition (NICE) in Tangerang, Banten.
Entertainment

Java Jazz 2026 offers the comfort of a familiar chorus
In this file photo taken on June 30, 2020 The New York Times building is seen in New York City.
Science & Tech

New York Times publisher slams AI companies' 'brazen theft' from news outlets
Muting, undone: Yacko (center, front row) stands among 18 other women, their mouths covered with green tape, in a still from the music video for ‘Unbreakable Me’, which premiered on YouTube on April 21, 2026, Kartini Day, and is dedicated “To all the women who struggle to stay sane every day and heal through running”.
Entertainment

Yacko's 'Unbreakable Me' finds power in vulnerability

Highlight
Dadan Hindayana, the head of the National Nutrition Agency (BGN), reacts as ministers, agency representatives, and stakeholders attend a coordination meeting on the implementation of the Free Nutritious Meal Program (MBG) at the Coordinating Ministry for Food in Jakarta on March 3, 2025.
Society

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (right) is accompanied by Indonesian Military (TNI) Commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (left) and National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (center) when inspecting military equipment at the TNI Headquarters in Cilangkap, East Jakarta on Feb. 28, 2024.
Editorial

Police state
Workers load and unload containers at the Tanjung Priok International Export-Import Port in Jakarta on February 4, 2026.
Economy

Costly oil and gas imports wipe out trade surplus

The Latest

 View more
Entertainment

Java Jazz 2026 offers the comfort of a familiar chorus
Jakarta

Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes
Politics

Cabinet secretary Teddy defends Prabowo’s frequent overseas travel
Opinion

Analysis: Danantara’s bigger mandate, bigger questions
Society

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Editorial

Police state
Economy

Industry braces for on-the-ground reality as new coal, CPO export scheme goes live
Archipelago

TNI foils smuggling of rare earth metals, radioactive elements in Riau Islands
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Yacko's 'Unbreakable Me' finds power in vulnerability

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.