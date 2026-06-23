Dikta 'unapologetic' in choosing creativity over comfort

Uncaged: The cover artwork of Dikta Wicaksono's latest EP, Unapologetic. Released digitally on May 14, the record reflects the musician's renewed appetite for creative exploration. (Courtesy of Yteam Records/-)

In his new EP Unapologetic, Dikta Wicaksono pushes past creative stagnation, embracing new sounds while staying true to his artistic instincts.

T he title of Dikta Wicaksono's latest extended play (EP), Unapologetic, neatly captures his current creative attitude. Looking back, however, he has long approached music on his own terms.

That outlook was already evident in a 2022 interview marking the release of his debut solo EP, Sendiri (On my own), when he said what mattered most was "that I'm happy performing my songs and people are happy watching me perform."

In a recent interview, Dikta, who now performs under the stage name DIKTA., reflected on how that mindset has evolved. As he continued developing himself after Sendiri, he began discovering previously unnoticed aspects of his creative identity.

From The Weekender All of me: A journey of becoming nonbinary Through personal reflection and conversations with others, one writer explores gender, belonging, and the long – often arduous – process of becoming oneself. Read on The Weekender

To explain his current perspective, Dikta offered a metaphor.

"Imagine you have a book with you," the musician said on June 4. "Your handwriting style in your book in 2022 might be different from the one in 2026. However, your rules remain the same: you will still be writing in this book. The handwriting style is just different now."

"In 2026, I'd like to try a new style," he continued. "It's still free-spirited and constrained by no one. It's still in line with what I want as well. But this time, I'd like to break it down a little bit: which of the genres I like that I very much want to focus on right now?"

"I knew there was something wrong with me when the music I had been listening to became stagnant." — Dikta