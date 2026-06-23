Dikta 'unapologetic' in choosing creativity over comfort

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
In his new EP Unapologetic, Dikta Wicaksono pushes past creative stagnation, embracing new sounds while staying true to his artistic instincts.
he title of Dikta Wicaksono's latest extended play (EP), Unapologetic, neatly captures his current creative attitude. Looking back, however, he has long approached music on his own terms.
That outlook was already evident in a 2022 interview marking the release of his debut solo EP, Sendiri (On my own), when he said what mattered most was "that I'm happy performing my songs and people are happy watching me perform."
In a recent interview, Dikta, who now performs under the stage name DIKTA., reflected on how that mindset has evolved. As he continued developing himself after Sendiri, he began discovering previously unnoticed aspects of his creative identity.
Through personal reflection and conversations with others, one writer explores gender, belonging, and the long – often arduous – process of becoming oneself.Read on The Weekender
To explain his current perspective, Dikta offered a metaphor.
"Imagine you have a book with you," the musician said on June 4. "Your handwriting style in your book in 2022 might be different from the one in 2026. However, your rules remain the same: you will still be writing in this book. The handwriting style is just different now."
"In 2026, I'd like to try a new style," he continued. "It's still free-spirited and constrained by no one. It's still in line with what I want as well. But this time, I'd like to break it down a little bit: which of the genres I like that I very much want to focus on right now?"
"I knew there was something wrong with me when the music I had been listening to became stagnant." — Dikta
My generation watched our parents give everything to a company. We decided to give it to ourselves instead. But it's more complicated than that.
In an act of rebellion against overexposure and performative social media, Gen Z are turning to smaller, controlled spaces on social media where they can be their authentic selves.
While millennial and Gen Z women were raised to chase careers, the same generation of men were not taught to do chores or be vulnerable. How can men step up?
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.