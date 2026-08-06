Security minister brushes off unrest concerns ahead of Independence Day

Indonesian military (TNI) troops prepare at the National Monument (Monas) complex for deployment on Aug. 31, 2025, amid widespread anti-government protests and rioting over issues such as extra pay for lawmakers, in Jakarta. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

C oordinating Politics and Security Minister Djamari Chaniago has given reassurance that the domestic security situation remains stable and under control ahead of the country’s 81st Independence Day celebration, urging the public not to be influenced by “disinformation” about possible unrest in August.

The remark was made during a joint press conference with Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto, National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, National Intelligence Agency (BIN) chief Muhammad Herindra and Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin on Wednesday.

“The domestic situation remains secure and fully under control […] We are not being complacent. We continue to monitor all developments [to ensure safety],” Djamari said.

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He acknowledged that global uncertainty continues to affect countries around the world, including Indonesia, but said the government is working to minimize its impact on the public and ensure government programs can continue without disruption.

The remark came amid a rise in social media posts containing unverified claims that large-scale street protests would take place in August on specific dates, fueling concerns that violent unrest similar to the riots driven by economic grievances seen across the country last year could return.

Old videos of the August 2025 demonstrations have also resurfaced across social media platforms in recent weeks, being presented as current events alongside unverified claims that the country’s mainstream media organizations have deliberately ignored the protests.

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Photos and videos of newly-built fences barricading shopping centers, including Kota Kasablanka in South Jakarta and Pakuwon in Bekasi on the outskirts of the capital, have also been making rounds on social media in recent weeks, prompting speculation that businesses were preparing for possible unrest. The fences were removed over the weekend.