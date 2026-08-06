Sri Mulyani back in World Bank leadership role

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati speaks during an event on April 18, 2024, about expanding health coverage for all during the IMF-World Bank Group spring meetings at World Bank headquarters in Washington, DC. (AFP/Mandel NGAN)

T he World Bank Group (WBG) has appointed Indonesia’s former finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati as a co-chair tasked with addressing extreme poverty in low-income countries.

Sri Mulyani was selected as independent co-chair of the International Development Association’s twenty-second replenishment (IDA22) to promote stronger policy and financial support across donor and borrower countries.

“She was selected to this position from a shortlist of candidates by a search committee comprising donor and borrower constituencies,” reads a press release published on Monday.

IDA is one of the largest sources of funding aimed at tackling extreme poverty in low-income countries. It offers zero- or low-interest loans and grants to countries for projects and programs that boost economic growth, build resilience and improve livelihoods.

Since its inception in 1960, IDA has provided more than US$632 billion for investments in 115 countries.

The IDA22 replenishment cycle is set to formally launch at the mid-term review in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in December, with the final pledging meeting expected in December 2027. It will determine the scale of concessional financing available to 78 countries through 2031.

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