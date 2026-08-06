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Sri Mulyani back in World Bank leadership role

Ni Made Tasyarani (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, August 6, 2026 Published on Aug. 5, 2026 Published on 2026-08-05T16:37:29+07:00

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Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati speaks during an event on April 18, 2024, about expanding health coverage for all during the IMF-World Bank Group spring meetings at World Bank headquarters in Washington, DC. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati speaks during an event on April 18, 2024, about expanding health coverage for all during the IMF-World Bank Group spring meetings at World Bank headquarters in Washington, DC. (AFP/Mandel NGAN)

T

he World Bank Group (WBG) has appointed Indonesia’s former finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati as a co-chair tasked with addressing extreme poverty in low-income countries. 

Sri Mulyani was selected as independent co-chair of the International Development Association’s twenty-second replenishment (IDA22) to promote stronger policy and financial support across donor and borrower countries. 

“She was selected to this position from a shortlist of candidates by a search committee comprising donor and borrower constituencies,” reads a press release published on Monday.

IDA is one of the largest sources of funding aimed at tackling extreme poverty in low-income countries. It offers zero- or low-interest loans and grants to countries for projects and programs that boost economic growth, build resilience and improve livelihoods. 

Since its inception in 1960, IDA has provided more than US$632 billion for investments in 115 countries.

The IDA22 replenishment cycle is set to formally launch at the mid-term review in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in December, with the final pledging meeting expected in December 2027. It will determine the scale of concessional financing available to 78 countries through 2031.

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