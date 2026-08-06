Sri Mulyani back in World Bank leadership role

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
he World Bank Group (WBG) has appointed Indonesia’s former finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati as a co-chair tasked with addressing extreme poverty in low-income countries.
Sri Mulyani was selected as independent co-chair of the International Development Association’s twenty-second replenishment (IDA22) to promote stronger policy and financial support across donor and borrower countries.
“She was selected to this position from a shortlist of candidates by a search committee comprising donor and borrower constituencies,” reads a press release published on Monday.
IDA is one of the largest sources of funding aimed at tackling extreme poverty in low-income countries. It offers zero- or low-interest loans and grants to countries for projects and programs that boost economic growth, build resilience and improve livelihoods.
Since its inception in 1960, IDA has provided more than US$632 billion for investments in 115 countries.
The IDA22 replenishment cycle is set to formally launch at the mid-term review in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in December, with the final pledging meeting expected in December 2027. It will determine the scale of concessional financing available to 78 countries through 2031.
Read also: World bank approves $2b financing for RI development
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.