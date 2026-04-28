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Prabowo orders thorough probe into Bekasi train crash as fatalities rise to 15

Vidya Pinandhita (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, April 28, 2026 Published on Apr. 28, 2026 Published on 2026-04-28T13:41:24+07:00

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President Prabowo Subianto speaks to reporters on Tuesday, April 28, after visiting victims of a collision between a commuter train and a passenger train at Dr. Chasbullah Abdulmadjid Regional Hospital in Bekasi, West Java. President Prabowo Subianto speaks to reporters on Tuesday, April 28, after visiting victims of a collision between a commuter train and a passenger train at Dr. Chasbullah Abdulmadjid Regional Hospital in Bekasi, West Java. (Handout/Presidential Secretariat)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto visited victims of a deadly train collision at Bekasi Regional Hospital on Tuesday, hours after a long-distance train smashed into a stationary commuter train overnight, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens. He ordered a full investigation into the cause of the accident.

“On behalf of the government, I express my condolences for this tragedy. We will immediately investigate how this incident happened,” Prabowo said, adding that the government would evaluate railway crossings, many of which remain poorly guarded, particularly in densely populated areas like Bekasi, West Java.

“I have approved the immediate construction of flyovers through presidential assistance,” he said.

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The President further noted that around 1,800 similar crossings across Java require urgent attention, while pledging swift improvements, whether through guard posts or building flyovers. 

The incident involved a Argo Bromo Anggrek intercity train colliding with a Cikarang commuter line train that had come to a stop near East Bekasi Station. Preliminary reports suggest the chain of events began when an electric taxi stalled at a level crossing and was struck by a commuter train traveling from Cikarang to Bekasi, disrupting traffic on the line.

Rescuers work on April 28 at the site where a passenger train locomotive pierced through the rear carriage of a commuter train at Bekasi Timur Station in Bekasi, West Java. Two trains collided late on April 27, the state-owned rail company KAI said, killing at least seven people and prompting a mass rescue effort.
Rescuers work on April 28 at the site where a passenger train locomotive pierced through the rear carriage of a commuter train at Bekasi Timur Station in Bekasi, West Java. Two trains collided late on April 27, the state-owned rail company KAI said, killing at least seven people and prompting a mass rescue effort. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

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Another commuter train from Jakarta to Cikarang was stopping near the station when the Argo Bromo Anggrek train crashed into it, allegedly following a delay in warning signals. The impact was strongest on the last carriage, a women-only car, leading to fatalities and dozens injured.

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