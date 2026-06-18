TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy
Into the light, Danantara
Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate
Death of family of four while camping caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy
Into the light, Danantara
Long-sought police reform stalled at the institutional gate
Death of family of four while camping caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

AGO confiscates billions in assets, cash linked to fugitive convict Eddy Tansil

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, June 18, 2026 Published on Jun. 18, 2026 Published on 2026-06-18T18:06:40+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
In this file photo dated Oct. 10, 2025, stacks of cash totaling Rp 13 trillion (US$785 million) are displayed in the lobby of the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Jakarta during the handover of assets recovered from a corruption case involving crude palm oil export permits. In this file photo dated Oct. 10, 2025, stacks of cash totaling Rp 13 trillion (US$785 million) are displayed in the lobby of the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Jakarta during the handover of assets recovered from a corruption case involving crude palm oil export permits. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has confiscated assets worth around Rp 30 billion (US$1.68 million) belonging to convicted corruption fugitive Eddy Tansil, in addition to Rp 51.68 billion in cash, as part of the government’s broader push to recover state losses from corruption cases.

Earlier this week, the AGO’s Asset Recovery Agency (BPA) announced that it had managed to recover extensive assets belonging to the infamous convict Tansil, through what BPA head Kuntadi described as a “voluntary handover” by Tansil’s family.

Kuntadi said the family surrendered cash and a number of land and property assets, including a 1,550-square-meter plot with four buildings in Megamendung, Bogor regency, West Java, a 26,400-sq. m industrial site in Bogor’s Gunung Putri district and 18 vacant plots in Serang regency, Banten.

“We received around Rp 51 billion in cash, and all [the other] assets have a total value of around Rp 30 billion,” Kuntadi told reporters on Monday, kompas.com reported.

Tansil was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the 1990s for causing $430 million in state losses through fraudulent loans from now-defunct state-owned Indonesian Development Bank (Bapindo). He managed to escape from the high-security Cipinang Penitentiary in East Jakarta in 1996 and has remained at large ever since.

Read also: Govt continues to pursue Eddy Tansil

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Kuntadi described the confiscation process as “difficult”, noting that some of the properties were under state-owned Bank Mandiri’s control, forcing the BPA to negotiate with both the bank and Tansil’s family to have the assets released, Tempo reported.

Popular

Military deployment against student protest draws flak

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy

Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy
Into the light, Danantara

Into the light, Danantara

Related Article

Graft trial of former Pati regent Sudewo starts in Semarang

Free meals agency office locked down as investigators raid premises

Wilmar says no official notice received in palm oil export probe

Nadiem case deters young Indonesians overseas from returning

Police arrest human trafficking fugitive in Bali

Popular

Military deployment against student protest draws flak

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy

Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy
Into the light, Danantara

Into the light, Danantara

More in Indonesia

 View more
In this file photo dated Oct. 10, 2025, stacks of cash totaling Rp 13 trillion (US$785 million) are displayed in the lobby of the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Jakarta during the handover of assets recovered from a corruption case involving crude palm oil export permits.
Politics

AGO confiscates billions in assets, cash linked to fugitive convict Eddy Tansil
Former Pati regent Sudewo, center, walks after an examination at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 20, 2026. The KPK named Sudewo a suspect in an alleged corruption case involving extortion in the appointment of village officials, seizing evidence worth Rp 2.6 billion ($168,000).
Archipelago

Graft trial of former Pati regent Sudewo starts in Semarang
A woman uses a megaphone before a police line on June 12, 2026, during a student-led protest in Jakarta against the steep rise in nonsubsidized fuel prices and wasteful government spending, urging a halt to the costly free nutritious meal program.
Politics

Student unions dissociate from BEM Bersatu after political ‘infiltration’ allegations

Highlight
A man walks past the Bank Indonesia (BI) headquarters in Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2024.
Economy

BI announces third rate hike in four weeks
Long time no see: Foreign Minister Sugiono (left) pays a courtesy call to Myanmar's junta leader Gen. Min Aung Hlaing (right) on June 8, 2026, marking the first high-level meeting between Jakarta and Naypyidaw since the military coup d'etat in 2021.
Editorial

Prabowo’s Myanmar initiative
This handout photograph taken and released by Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office on June 18, 2026 shows Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holding the memorandum of understanding after signing it as a peace mediator to end the Middle East war, in Islamabad. The United States and Iran have signed a deal to end the Middle East war, with a ceremony set for June 19 in Switzerland that will mark the start of a 60-day negotiation period. The memorandum of understanding aims to put an end to months of conflict initiated by US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February, which wreaked chaos across the region and rattled the global economy.
Middle East and Africa

US, Iran presidents sign ceasefire agreement

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Indonesia joins ASEAN push for deeper Russia ties
Regulations

BI hikes rate yet again to stabilize rupiah
Economy

Govt to launch digital aid distribution system in October
Economy

Oil prices sink further as Trump signs deal to reopen Hormuz
Politics

AGO confiscates billions in assets, cash linked to fugitive convict Eddy Tansil
Economy

BI announces third rate hike in four weeks
Middle East and Africa

US, Iran presidents sign ceasefire agreement
Asia & Pacific

China says 'welcomes' Iran-US signing deal to end Mideast war
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

AGO confiscates billions in assets, cash linked to fugitive convict Eddy Tansil

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.