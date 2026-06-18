AGO confiscates billions in assets, cash linked to fugitive convict Eddy Tansil

In this file photo dated Oct. 10, 2025, stacks of cash totaling Rp 13 trillion (US$785 million) are displayed in the lobby of the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Jakarta during the handover of assets recovered from a corruption case involving crude palm oil export permits. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has confiscated assets worth around Rp 30 billion (US$1.68 million) belonging to convicted corruption fugitive Eddy Tansil, in addition to Rp 51.68 billion in cash, as part of the government’s broader push to recover state losses from corruption cases.

Earlier this week, the AGO’s Asset Recovery Agency (BPA) announced that it had managed to recover extensive assets belonging to the infamous convict Tansil, through what BPA head Kuntadi described as a “voluntary handover” by Tansil’s family.

Kuntadi said the family surrendered cash and a number of land and property assets, including a 1,550-square-meter plot with four buildings in Megamendung, Bogor regency, West Java, a 26,400-sq. m industrial site in Bogor’s Gunung Putri district and 18 vacant plots in Serang regency, Banten.

“We received around Rp 51 billion in cash, and all [the other] assets have a total value of around Rp 30 billion,” Kuntadi told reporters on Monday, kompas.com reported.

Tansil was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the 1990s for causing $430 million in state losses through fraudulent loans from now-defunct state-owned Indonesian Development Bank (Bapindo). He managed to escape from the high-security Cipinang Penitentiary in East Jakarta in 1996 and has remained at large ever since.

Read also: Govt continues to pursue Eddy Tansil

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Kuntadi described the confiscation process as “difficult”, noting that some of the properties were under state-owned Bank Mandiri’s control, forcing the BPA to negotiate with both the bank and Tansil’s family to have the assets released, Tempo reported.