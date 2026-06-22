As the capital approaches 500 years, Jakartans long for a seamless transit city

Commuter train passengers from satellite cities leave the station on Nov. 8, 2024, upon arriving in Jakarta during the morning rush hour. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

Jakarta remains marred by longstanding mobility problems, even as the capital turns 499 years old on Monday.

Z akaria, 24, waited for a less crowded Commuter Line train so he could sit on his trip home to Daru, Banten, from Tanah Abang Station in Central Jakarta. He had just transferred from Bekasi, West Java, where he had undergone a hemodialysis session in a hospital, and was feeling too weak to stand through the journey.

He braces himself for the overcrowded commuter train journey twice a week for his treatment, as crossing three provinces would be highly inconvenient if public transit did not connect cities beyond Jakarta.

“Going by ambulance is the only alternative, but that’s for emergencies. I can only rely on the Commuter Line, while other transport modes don’t reach Daru,” he told The Jakarta Post on Saturday.

From The Weekender All of me: A journey of becoming nonbinary Through personal reflection and conversations with others, one writer explores gender, belonging, and the long – often arduous – process of becoming oneself. Read on The Weekender

Zakaria said integrated transport around the capital is essential for patients like him who rely on long-distance mobility for treatment. Even reaching Tangerang, the nearest city in Banten, is more difficult for him than traveling to Jakarta or Bekasi.

“It’s easier to go to Jakarta because it’s faster and more accessible. It already feels like Daru is connected to Jakarta,” he said. But still he wished that trains bound from Jakarta to Daru were more frequent and more punctual.

Jakarta remains marred by longstanding mobility problems, as the capital turns 499 years old on Monday.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Commuter train passengers wait for the train to stop during morning rush hour on Nov. 8, 2024, at Manggarai Station in Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)