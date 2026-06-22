Jakarta's birthday gift to all, free public transportation, tourism spots

A Transjakarta bus approaches a pedestrian crossing near the Tosari bus stop in the MH Thamrin area of Central Jakarta, on June 14, 2026. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

J akarta Governor Pramono Anung has decided to offer free public transportation and tourism spots under its management to celebrate the city’s 499th anniversary for three days on Monday, and June 27 and 28 to all Indonesians, and not simply Jakarta residents.

He said he had received feedback from various parties, especially those who wanted to enjoy the facilities.

“I would like to revise [the policy] on June 22, 27 and 28, whether it is free public transportation or tourism spots owned by Jakarta, they’re open not only to those who hold Jakarta ID cards, but also for holders of Indonesian ID cards,” he said on Sunday, as quoted by detik.com.

“I received input from many parties, especially because those who wanted to enjoy the facilities are mostly from Jakarta.”

Speaking after a waste sorting campaign event at the National Monument (Monas) square on Sunday, Pramono said the facilities were applicable in all tourism spots managed by the city administration, such as Ancol Dreamland Park, Ragunan Zoo and eight city museums.

The museums are Bahari Museum on Jl. Pasar Ikan, North Jakarta; Textile Museum on Jl. KS Tubun, West Jakarta; Joang 45 Museum on Jl. Menteng Raya, Central Jakarta; and MH Thamrin Museum on Jl. Kenari, Central Jakarta. There are also three museums in the Kota Tua area, the Jakarta History Museum, Wayang Museum and Ceramic and Fine Arts Museum.

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For public transportation, free transportation is available for the Transjakarta bus rapid transit, Jakarta light rail transit (LRT) and Jakarta mass rapid transit (MRT).