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Military prosecutors forgo appeal in activist acid attack case

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, June 22, 2026 Published on Jun. 22, 2026 Published on 2026-06-22T16:41:57+07:00

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Col. Fredy Ferdian Isnartanto, leading the panel of judges in the trial over the acid attack on human rights activist Andrie Yunus, reads the verdicts for Indonesian Military (TNI) Strategic Intelligence Agency (BAIS) personnel Sami Lakka, Nandala Dwi Prasetya, Budhi Hariyanto Widhi Cahyono and Edi Sudarko at the Jakarta Military Court on June 10, 2026. Col. Fredy Ferdian Isnartanto, leading the panel of judges in the trial over the acid attack on human rights activist Andrie Yunus, reads the verdicts for Indonesian Military (TNI) Strategic Intelligence Agency (BAIS) personnel Sami Lakka, Nandala Dwi Prasetya, Budhi Hariyanto Widhi Cahyono and Edi Sudarko at the Jakarta Military Court on June 10, 2026. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

M

ilitary prosecutors have opted not to challenge what critics describe as the lenient sentences handed down to four Indonesian Military (TNI) Strategic Intelligence Agency (BAIS) personnel convicted over the acid attack on rights activist Andrie Yunus, despite appeals filed by the men themselves.

Military Audit Office II-07, which prosecuted the case, decided against pursuing further legal action after the Jakarta Military Court sentenced the four soldiers to prison terms ranging from one-and-a-half to three years, according to a court spokesperson.

“The prosecutors did not file an [appeal],” Jakarta Military Court spokesperson Endah Wulandari said on Saturday, as quoted by kompas.com.

The decision contrasts with the defendants' response, as all four convicts have formally “filed appeals through their legal counsel,” to challenge the verdict, according to Endah.

Chief military prosecutor Col. Andri Wijaya did not immediately respond to The Jakarta Post’s request for comment regarding the prosecutors’ decision.

The Jakarta Military Court ruled on June 10 that the four soldiers were guilty of carrying out a premeditated assault in the March 12 acid attack on Andrie, which left the deputy coordinator of the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) with severe burns on his face and permanent damage to his right eye.

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