TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Protest works
Growing discontent with policymaking keeps students on streets
BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah
Indonesia's largest AI experiment barely has safety net
Pro- and anti-free meal program protests intensify across the country

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Protest works
Growing discontent with policymaking keeps students on streets
BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah
Indonesia's largest AI experiment barely has safety net
Pro- and anti-free meal program protests intensify across the country

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

GBK set for major revamp after takeover of hotel

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, June 24, 2026 Published on Jun. 24, 2026 Published on 2026-06-24T19:11:34+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
This aerial picture taken from a helicopter shows a general view of the sport facilities at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium (center) and other fields and venues for the upcoming 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on March 29, 2018. This aerial picture taken from a helicopter shows a general view of the sport facilities at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium (center) and other fields and venues for the upcoming 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on March 29, 2018. (AFP/Adek Berry)

T

he government plans to transform Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex into a world-class sports and tourism hub after reclaiming a disputed state-owned plot within the complex that had long been occupied by a commercial hotel.

President Prabowo Subianto has instructed Investment and Downstream Minister Rosan Roeslani to expand tourism activities at the state-owned sports center in Central Jakarta, with the goal of turning the area into a new economic growth engine.

Rosan, who also serves as chief executive officer of state asset fund Danantara, said the revamp of the 200-hectare GBK complex and its surrounding areas would establish a “new icon” for Indonesia. 

“The area will be comprehensively redesigned, not only within the GBK itself but also including the golf range [situated across the sports complex],” he said on Monday. “Everything will be upgraded and refined to world-class standards so it can serve as a new economic hub in Jakarta.”

The plan follows the government's takeover of a plot of land known as Block 15 within the GBK complex, where the Sultan Hotel, operated by private company PT Indobuildco, had stood since 1973.

After the Central Jakarta District Court in 2025 rejected the company’s claim to building rights over the property, authorities moved to take control of the site on June 18, deploying thousands of police and military personnel. The operation was met with resistance from a group of Sultan Hotel supporters, who staged a protest outside the complex.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The takeover marked the culmination of a decades-long dispute between the government and Indobuildco, founded by former Pertamina president director and military figure Ibnu Sutowo. The company was granted building rights by then-Jakarta governor Ali Sadikin in 1973 for an initial 30-year period.

Popular

Protest works

Protest works
Growing discontent with policymaking keeps students on streets

Growing discontent with policymaking keeps students on streets
BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah

BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah

Related Article

GBK set for major revamp after takeover of hotel

Indonesia as the missing partner in Pacific development

Jakarta's birthday gift to all, free public transportation, tourism spots

Strong demand for global bond reflects rising trust, Danantara says

Bali tightens crackdown on unlicensed tourist accommodation

Popular

Protest works

Protest works
Growing discontent with policymaking keeps students on streets

Growing discontent with policymaking keeps students on streets
BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah

BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah

More in Indonesia

 View more
This aerial picture taken from a helicopter shows a general view of the sport facilities at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium (center) and other fields and venues for the upcoming 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on March 29, 2018.
Jakarta

GBK set for major revamp after takeover of hotel
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech while attending the closing ceremony of the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) National Conference of Religious Scholars and Grand Conference at the Syaichona Mohammad Cholil Islamic Institute (IAI) in Bangkalan, East Java, on June 23, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo urges unity at NU conference amid growing public discontent
Damaged: Residents clean up debris on Feb.26 after a whirlwind hit their houses in Siboras village, Sumbul district, Dairi regency, North Sumatra.
Archipelago

Ministry secures logs from suspected illegal logging at N. Sumatra sawmills

Highlight
A bank employee counts China's renminbi or yuan notes next to US dollar notes on Jan. 25, 2023, at a Kasikornbank branch in Bangkok.
Economy

Indonesia, China ramp up de-dollarization effort
A farmer applies urea fertilizer to drought-affected rice plants in Handapherang village, Ciamis regency, West Java, on June 10, 2026. Prolonged dry conditions have left around 12 hectares of rice fields, planted between 14 days and one month ago, struggling for water as the dry season intensifies.
Editorial

When drought breeds doubt
A screen at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta shows stock quotes on Jan. 2, 2025. (Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak A)
Markets

MSCI keeps Indonesia in emerging market category but under close watch

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Pertamina tankers still stuck in the Strait of Hormuz
Jakarta

GBK set for major revamp after takeover of hotel
Politics

Prabowo urges unity at NU conference amid growing public discontent
Economy

Dasco presses Pertamina CEO over gas price crisis threatening 55,000 jobs
Sports

Trump to attend World Cup final, present trophy: Infantino
Regulations

Press sounds alarm over US trade deal's threat to publisher rights
Companies

Airbus to inspect 16 A380s after cracks found on plane wings
Sports

Tuchel insists England remain on course at World Cup despite Ghana draw
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

GBK set for major revamp after takeover of hotel

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.