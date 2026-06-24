New JIS station brings hope for smoother event access

A commuter train passes through the newly inaugurated Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) station in North Jakarta on June 23, a day after its opening during Jakarta’s 499th anniversary celebrations. The station sits adjacent to JIS, Indonesia’s largest stadium. (JP/Vidya Pinandhita)

T he newly inaugurated Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) train station in North Jakarta is raising hope for easier access to concerts and other large-scale events at the stadium, long criticized for its limited public transportation connectivity.

Ire Rosana, a 39-year-old concertgoer from Depok, West Java, is among those welcoming the station’s opening. In the past, she often skipped performances by her favorite artists when they were held at JIS due to connectivity problems.

“With the JIS station now operating, it will be much more convenient,” Ire told the Jakarta Post on Tuesday while visiting the station, inaugurated by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung a day earlier.

“I’ve always enjoyed attending concerts, but whenever an event was held at JIS, getting there was always a challenge because I rely on commuter trains.”

Dubbed Indonesia’s largest stadium with a capacity of up to 82,000 seats, JIS was first established during the administration of former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan in 2019 and officially opened in 2022.

Despite its scale and modern facilities, the venue has faced criticism over inadequate public transportation access. The opening of the long-awaited station is expected to address the problem.

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