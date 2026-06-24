Copyright Law amendment threatens press freedom

Safeguarding local media: Several journalists show banners demanding fair pay and that media companies protect sexual violence victims on May 1, 2025, during a march to commemorate International Labor Day in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi. (Antara/Andry Denisah)

Several articles in the draft revision for the 2014 Copyright Law may lead to overlapping with other regulations as well as the criminalization of journalists and content creators for producing pieces that criticize public officials.

The Legal Aid Institute for the Press (LBH Pers) has raised concerns over several provisions in the latest draft revision of the 2014 Copyright Law that may be used to criminalize journalists for their contents.

Concerns came as the House of Representatives’ Legislation Body (Baleg) resumed deliberations for the law revision, which is expected to update the regulations governing intellectual property rights, royalties and the overall creative economy.

During the harmonization process in March, Baleg members agreed to recognize journalistic works as copyrighted works. They cited calls from some journalists who argued that neither the Press Law nor the Broadcasting Law has explicitly recognized journalistic products as copyright-protected works.

But the bill’s latest draft dated March 11 that has been circulating contains provisions LBH Pers said could be used to restrict criticism of public officials and creative expression, including in journalistic works.

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Among the highlighted articles is Article 55 paragraph (3), which stipulates that digital portraits of public figures may only be used for educational, cultural or commemorative purposes and must not be digitally altered in ways that “go against the subject’s dignity”.