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Jakarta, one ‘angkot’ at a time

Jakarta's expanding transportation network has made getting around easier, but accessibility, neighborhood connectivity and car-centric streets continue to keep many commuters from leaving their private vehicles behind.

Joe Heaver (The Jakarta Post)
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Fri, June 26, 2026 Published on Jun. 25, 2026 Published on 2026-06-25T09:31:55+07:00

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Afternoon gridlock: Motorcyclists weave through traffic as commuters queue to enter an LRT station during the afternoon rush hour in Jakarta on June 10, 2026. Afternoon gridlock: Motorcyclists weave through traffic as commuters queue to enter an LRT station during the afternoon rush hour in Jakarta on June 10, 2026. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

Jakarta's traffic congestion has long shaped the city's image abroad.

Yet despite the gridlock, the capital's expanding public transportation network has made moving around the city easier than in years past, particularly compared with the disruptions caused by flooding or heavy reliance on private vehicles.

So why are more people not taking advantage of what Time Out last year ranked as the ninth-best public transportation system in Asia?

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Jakarta, or more precisely Greater Jakarta, locally known as Jabodetabek, the metropolitan region encompassing Jakarta and the satellite cities of Bogor, Depok and Bekasi in West Java and Tangerang in Banten, ranked above Kuala Lumpur in the survey.

The result was welcomed by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung.

Pramono's recent announcement that public transportation and selected tourist attractions would be free on June 27 and 28 to mark Jakarta's 499th anniversary, while planned fare increases would apply only to certain routes rather than the entire network, reflects the administration's continued effort to encourage public transportation use.

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Still, getting around the city can feel uneven. Traveling between South and West Jakarta is relatively straightforward, while reaching North Jakarta remains more challenging, with other connectivity gaps across the city.

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