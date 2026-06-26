Prabowo shrugs off criticism for key policies

President Prabowo Subianto (center) operates a rice plowing machine on Nov. 3, 2024, at a field cultivated as part of a national scheme to achieve food self-sufficiency, during his visit to Telaga Sari village, Merauke, South Papua. (AFP/Handout/Indonesian Presidential Palace)

P resident Prabowo Subianto has brushed aside mounting criticism of his administration, defending his push to improve economic equality and food security in his first direct response to growing protests against his costly flagship programs amid economic hardships.

Speaking at the opening of the 17th National Farmers and Fishermen Week event in Gorontalo on Wednesday, Prabowo took aim at what he described as “intellectuals” who oppose his multibillion-dollar free nutritious meal program and question its urgency.

“There is nothing more urgent than hunger. If someone is hungry and it is not immediately addressed, they can die,” Prabowo said, urging skeptics to speak directly with beneficiaries to better understand the program’s impact.

The comments came amid weeks of student-led protests in Jakarta and other cities, where demonstrators demanded that the government halt what they called “wasteful” spending and scrap costly flagship initiatives, including the free meals program, which is allocated Rp 268 trillion (US$14.9 billion) this year. Critics have questioned the program’s financing amid rising living costs and a weakening rupiah.

A centerpiece of Prabowo’s presidential campaign, the program aims to provide free meals to around 83 million schoolchildren and pregnant women to combat stunting. However, its rollout has faced growing scrutiny over its cost, food poisoning incidents and corruption investigations.

Protesters have also raised concerns about the growing involvement of the military in civilian affairs, citing its role in implementing several of the flagship initiatives of President Prabowo, a former Army general.

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