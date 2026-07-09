Indonesia’s democracy problem is not backsliding, but weak foundations

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
To fix Indonesia's weak democratic foundations, the country needs to undergo a total reform of its political system through a rewrite on the 1945 Constitution as well as a shift to parliamentary administration, as suggested by scholars.
ndonesia is not experiencing democratic backsliding but rather has suffered from fundamental weaknesses in its democratic system since the fall of the authoritarian New Order more than two decades ago.
Speaking at a discussion of his latest book Democracy and the Rule of Law in Indonesia: A Legal Philosophical Analysis, Jesuit priest and legal scholar Stefanus Hendrianto challenged the widely held view that the country is in a democratic decline.
Instead, as he argued, Indonesia had failed to establish a strong and mature democracy following its transition from the authoritarian regime under former president Soeharto in 1998.
“If we say there is democratic regression, we must first establish that there was democratic progress,” Stefanus said at the discussion hosted by Jakarta-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Wednesday.
“I don’t think Indonesia ever had a healthy and strong democracy in the first place,” he continued.
He argued the country has spent the past quarter century prioritizing a narrow form of democracy that focused largely on electoral competitions but neglecting broader democratic objectives such as civic virtue, constitutionalism and active citizenship.
Read also: Civic groups urge solidarity amid 'shrinking' democracy
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.