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AGO begins probe into ex-top prosecutor

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has decided to press ahead with its investigation into its own former top prosecutor despite growing calls for the case to be handled by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) instead amid concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, July 16, 2026 Published on Jul. 15, 2026 Published on 2026-07-15T20:17:35+07:00

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Protesters from a coalition of university students hold a banner reading “Clean Up the Attorney General's Office“ during a demonstration outside the House of Representatives complex in Jakarta on July 10, 2026. The protesters called for an investigation into alleged corruption within the Attorney General's Office. Protesters from a coalition of university students hold a banner reading “Clean Up the Attorney General's Office“ during a demonstration outside the House of Representatives complex in Jakarta on July 10, 2026. The protesters called for an investigation into alleged corruption within the Attorney General's Office. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

T

he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has decided to press ahead with its corruption investigation into its own former top prosecutor despite growing calls for the case to be handled by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), amid concerns over a potential conflict of interest.

The move came after the National Police’s Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortas Tipidkor) on Saturday identified former assistant attorney general for special crimes Febrie Adriansyah as a suspect in alleged graft and money-laundering cases and announced that it would hand over the cases to the AGO. Febri resigned from his post earlier that day.

In a press conference on Wednesday, AGO spokesperson Anang Supriatna said the office had issued documents ordering the start of the investigation into three cases implicating Febrie and would begin reviewing evidence handed over by police investigators.

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The alleged corruption and money laundering are linked to two high-profile cases previously handled by Febri when he led the special crimes division, namely a fraud scandal at state insurer Asabri and a debt settlement involving state-owned steelmaker Krakatau Steel. The new AGO investigation also includes alleged corruption surrounding coal supplies to state-owned electricity company PLN, which the police said contributed to recent nationwide blackouts.

“With the issuance of the documents, all investigative activities and legal processes have officially been transferred to the investigators at the AGO,” Anang said.

He added that the AGO had also formed a “special team” of nine senior prosecutors with experience handling corruption cases to oversee the investigation, most of whom previously served at the KPK, including Chatarina Girsang and Zet Tadung Allo.

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The AGO’s handling of a case implicating one of its former top officials has raised concerns over transparency and the credibility of the investigation, with critics warning that it could hinder efforts to uncover the full extent of the alleged corruption and undermine trust in law enforcement institutions.

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