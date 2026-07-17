Legal mire increases doubts about Febrie's graft probe

Rallygoers under the civil society coalition MBG Watch hold posters during a rally in front of the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building in South Jakarta on July 15, 2026. The protesters urged the AGO to completely investigate alleged corruption pertaining to President Prabowo Subianto's flagship free nutritious meal program. (Antara/Fakhri Hermansyah)

Observers caution that the unclear status of corruption investigations involving Febrie Adriansyah, a former top graft buster at the Attorney General's Office, may indicate that the cases have been politically compromised.

T he Attorney General’s Office’s (AGO) conflicting statements over the status of its former top prosecutor Febrie Adriansyah, who was being investigated by the police for alleged corruption, have intensified scrutiny of the case handling and fueled concerns about the probe’s integrity.

On Wednesday, the AGO announced that it had issued documents ordering the start of the investigation into three cases implicating Febrie and would begin reviewing evidence handed over by police investigators.

Investigations into Febrie were previously started by the National Police’s Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortastipidkor) with raids at several locations across Greater Jakarta on July 8. The police later announced on July 11 that Febrie, the then-assistant attorney general for special crimes (Jampidsus), and lawyer Don Ritto had been named suspects in the cases.

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But after Wednesday’s announcement, an AGO spokesperson said Febrie and Don were still considered merely witnesses in the cases, noting that prosecutors sought to “review the evidence and case files transferred by the police first” before deciding their next legal steps.

“Yes, they are [still witnesses],” Anang said in a livestreamed briefing at the AGO’s building in South Jakarta.

The AGO quickly reversed course later on Wednesday evening, saying the issuance of new investigation warrants did not nullify the police’s earlier move to name Febrie and Don as suspects in the three graft cases.

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Anang reiterated his clarification to The Jakarta Post on Thursday, saying Febrie “remains a suspect” because the AGO’s new investigation orders “continued to refer to the police’s suspect designation for Febrie in their earlier reports”.