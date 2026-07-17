Tiger mauls another victim in Riau, wildlife agency responds

Workers from Riau Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BBKSDA) and an industrial forestry plantation (HTI) install a trap near the location of a tiger attack in Pelalawan regency, Riau, in this undated picture released by Riau BBKSDA. Two people have been killed in suspected attacks by a Sumatran tiger in two separate incidents in the past week. (Courtesy of Riau BBKSDA/-)

The traps and cameras were installed to monitor tiger’s movement around the incident location as a mitigation measure.

T he Riau Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BBKSDA) has installed two tiger traps and six cameras after a male Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sumatrae) is suspected to have killed a second victim in Pelalawan regency.

The traps and cameras were installed to monitor the movement of tigers in the incident area.

Falling victim this time was a worker at the same industrial forestry plantation (HTI) area in Sungai Ara village, Pelalawan district, with the July 7 attack killing the 12-year-old girl Jerlin Zalkhu.

HTI worker Eko Prasetio was found dead on Friday.

Riau BBKSDA acting head Laskar Jaya Permana said the attack on Eko was only three days apart from the attack killing Jerlin.

“The second attack had been in a camp for workers some 6.5 kilometers from the camp where Jerlin’s family lives,” he said on Tuesday.

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“BBKSDA Riau has deployed the Wildlife Rescue Unit [WRU] to handle and monitor the tiger’s presence since the first attack.”