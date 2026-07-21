TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

No party members in free meals program: PDI-P

Vidya Pinandhita (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, July 21, 2026 Published on Jul. 21, 2026 Published on 2026-07-21T19:51:00+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri (left) sits down after greeting party secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (right) during the party congress at the Bali nusa Dua Convention Center in Nusa Dua, Bali on Aug. 2, 2025. Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri (left) sits down after greeting party secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (right) during the party congress at the Bali nusa Dua Convention Center in Nusa Dua, Bali on Aug. 2, 2025. (Antara/Monang Sinaga)

T

he Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) has prohibited its members from managing kitchens under President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free nutritious meal program, saying government welfare initiatives should not become vehicles for political or commercial interests.

PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto said the directive had been in place since the program’s launch early last year and was reiterated in response to claims that political parties had been operating Nutrition Fulfillment Service Units (SPPGs), the kitchens responsible for preparing meals under the nationwide program. 

“The program is intended for the people. We must not commercialize a program that is meant to benefit the public,” Hasto said on Monday, as quoted by Antara. 

He added that the party deliberately kept its members out of the program’s operations to avoid conflicts of interest and ensure the initiative was not used for political gain or as a business opportunity. 

Hasto was responding to remarks made in January by National Nutrition Agency (BGN) head Nanik Sudaryati Deyang, who was then the agency’s deputy head, saying that political parties were operating SPPG kitchens. The BGN is responsible for overseeing the President’s initiative.

“All political parties own SPPGs," Nanik said during a talk show at the time. “For me, though, it doesn’t matter who owns SPPGs as long as they operate properly. Whether they belong to political party members or public figures, what matters is preventing problems, including foodborne illnesses [related to the program].”

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Food prices climb as free meals resume nationwide

Popular

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Related Article

Free meals operators protest BGN moratorium on new kitchens

PDI-P reaffirms ‘balancing’ role amid scrutiny from ruling coalition

Protect the ivory tower

Police arrest dozens in anti-government protest in Surabaya

Free meals program rolled out hastily, admits Luhut

Popular

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

More in Indonesia

 View more
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri (left) sits down after greeting party secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (right) during the party congress at the Bali nusa Dua Convention Center in Nusa Dua, Bali on Aug. 2, 2025.
Politics

No party members in free meals program: PDI-P
Police officers move a vehicle involved in a pileup on Friday on Jl. Jamin Ginting Km 45-44 in Suka Makmur village, Sibolangit district in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra. The accident happened after a truck carrying 5-gallon water jugs lost its braking system, hitting eight other vehicles, killing four people and injuring eight.
Archipelago

Truck driver named suspect in North Sumatra pileup killing four
A defendant speaks to her lawyers during a trial in a baby trafficking case at the Bandung District Court in Bandung, West Java, on July 21, 2026. A woman who led a baby trafficking ring in Indonesia was sentenced July 21 to seven years in prison, a judge said.
Archipelago

Court sentences leader of baby trafficking ring to 7 years jail

Highlight
Skyscrapers are seen from the observation deck of the National Monument (Monas), a 132-meter landmark commemorating Indonesia's independence, in Jakarta on June 7, 2026.
Regulations

Indonesia passes bill to set up international financial center
Spain's midfielder #16 Rodri lifts the trophy with his teammates after winning the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, the United States on July 19, 2026.
Editorial

Don’t cry for Messi, Argentina
The collapsed roof of a classroom at SDN 1 Anturan in Anturan village, Buleleng district, Buleleng regency, Bali, as seen on Sept. 20, 2026.
Archipelago

Bali school collapse renews concerns of government education spending

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

PFII bill passed just weeks after conception
Politics

No party members in free meals program: PDI-P
Archipelago

Truck driver named suspect in North Sumatra pileup killing four
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN top diplomats meet, voice 'serious concern' over Middle East hostilities
Asia & Pacific

Crime gangs snare more than $88 billion in scams in Asia-Pacific, UN says
Tech

Biometric SIM registration hit 9.3 million as govt cracks down on misuse
Archipelago

Court sentences leader of baby trafficking ring to 7 years jail
Markets

Japan bond jitters overshadow Takaichi's first economic policy roadmap
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

No party members in free meals program: PDI-P

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.