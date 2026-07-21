No party members in free meals program: PDI-P

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he Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) has prohibited its members from managing kitchens under President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free nutritious meal program, saying government welfare initiatives should not become vehicles for political or commercial interests.
PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto said the directive had been in place since the program’s launch early last year and was reiterated in response to claims that political parties had been operating Nutrition Fulfillment Service Units (SPPGs), the kitchens responsible for preparing meals under the nationwide program.
“The program is intended for the people. We must not commercialize a program that is meant to benefit the public,” Hasto said on Monday, as quoted by Antara.
He added that the party deliberately kept its members out of the program’s operations to avoid conflicts of interest and ensure the initiative was not used for political gain or as a business opportunity.
Hasto was responding to remarks made in January by National Nutrition Agency (BGN) head Nanik Sudaryati Deyang, who was then the agency’s deputy head, saying that political parties were operating SPPG kitchens. The BGN is responsible for overseeing the President’s initiative.
“All political parties own SPPGs," Nanik said during a talk show at the time. “For me, though, it doesn’t matter who owns SPPGs as long as they operate properly. Whether they belong to political party members or public figures, what matters is preventing problems, including foodborne illnesses [related to the program].”
Read also: Food prices climb as free meals resume nationwide
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