Gen-Zers turn to AI for mental health support despite validity, privacy risks

This photograph shows a handheld smartphone displaying the icons of some of the main artificial intelligence based apps, including LLMs, chatbots and generative AI, in Saint-Mande, east of Paris, on July 15, 2026. (AFP/Martin Lelievre)

Six of 10 surveyed Generation-Zers in Indonesia said they have used artificial intelligence platforms to confide about personal issues and discuss sensitive topics such as mental health, a recent survey has found.

O n a gloomy day, 26-year-old Primadita tends to run to popular artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT to vent whatever is bothering her mind.

She sees the platform as a “cheap therapist”, with a monthly subscription for ChatGPT costing about Rp 300,000 (US$16.71) for extended conversations with the AI, roughly half the price of a one-hour counselling session with a psychologist.

“For Rp 300,000, I can chat whenever I want, without worrying about the time limits,” Primadita said.

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Primadita is not alone, as a recent survey found that Indonesian Gen-Zers have been relying on AI platforms for emotional support. However, experts warn that chatbots cannot replace genuine human connection, while also posing threats to the users’ personal data.

A survey conducted by digital literacy NGO Digital Resilience Indonesia Foundation (DiRi) found that 59.4 percent of Gen-Z respondents had confided personal issues to AI chatbots, discussing topics such as mental and physical health; family and relationships; education and future plans.

The survey was conducted between August and December 2025 and involved 402 people born between 1997 and 2012, most of whom were based in Java.

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According to the 2020 population census by Statistic Indonesia (BPS), Gen-Z comprises 75.5 million individuals, around 28 percent of the country’s population of 270 million