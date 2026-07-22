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Nongsa-Changi Cable strengthens Indonesia-Singapore digital corridor

At 19.33 kilometers long, the Nongsa-Changi Cable (NCC) is expected to enhance digital connectivity between the neighboring countries while strengthening the overall digital ecosystem in Southeast Asia.

Fadli (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, July 22, 2026 Published on Jul. 21, 2026 Published on 2026-07-21T12:18:57+07:00

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Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto (third left) shares a light moment with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong (third right) on July 20, 2026, during the landing ceremony for the Nongsa Changi Cable at the Nongsa Digital Park in Batam, the Riau Islands. Accompanying them are (from left) Citramas Group founder Kris Wiliuan (left to right), Riau Islands Deputy Governor Nyanyang Haris Pratamura, Telkom Indonesia president director Dian Siswarini and Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore Lt. Gen. (ret) Hotmangaradja Panjaitan. Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto (third left) shares a light moment with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong (third right) on July 20, 2026, during the landing ceremony for the Nongsa Changi Cable at the Nongsa Digital Park in Batam, the Riau Islands. Accompanying them are (from left) Citramas Group founder Kris Wiliuan (left to right), Riau Islands Deputy Governor Nyanyang Haris Pratamura, Telkom Indonesia president director Dian Siswarini and Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore Lt. Gen. (ret) Hotmangaradja Panjaitan. (JP/Fadli)

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landing ceremony for the Nongsa-Changi Cable (NCC) on Monday marked the infrastructure’s impact in strengthening digital connectivity between Indonesia and Singapore as well as the wider region.

The undersea communication cable, which connects Batam’s Nongsa district and Singapore’s Changi area, is designed to provide a high-speed communication lane with ultralow latency to support data centers, cloud computing and artificial intelligence ecosystems in Southeast Asia.

Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who is also the island state’s trade and industry minister, and Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto attended the ceremony on July 20 at the Nongsa Digital Park (NDP) in Batam, the Riau Islands.

They were accompanied by key government and industrial leaders from the two countries, including Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore Lt. Gen. (ret) Hotmangaraja Panjaitan, Secretary of the Office of Coordinating Economy Minister Susiwiyono, Riau Islands Deputy Governor Nyanyang Haris Pratamura, Riau Islands Police chief Insp. Gen. Asep Safrudin and his deputy Brig. Gen. Anom Wibomo, as well as founder Kris Wiliuan of the Citramas Group, a codeveloper of the NDP.

“In a more uncertain global environment, it is even more important for Singapore and Indonesia to continue strengthening our partnership," Gan said in his ceremonial speech.

Digital infrastructure had now become the main foundation for modern economic growth, especially to support AI and cross-border data processing reliably and safely, he said.

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"Our strengths between Batam and Singapore, between Indonesia and Singapore, are complementary. Singapore brings global connectivity, a trusted business environment and links to companies and customers around the world,” Gan said.

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