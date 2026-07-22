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Wildfires spread across country as dry season takes hold

The largest wildfire was reported in Buleleng regency in Bali, where flames swept through 48 hectares of dry grassland in the hills of Pemuteran village. About half of the burned area is part of a protected forest.

Nina A. Loasana (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, July 22, 2026 Published on Jul. 21, 2026 Published on 2026-07-21T16:36:07+07:00

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This undated photo released by Antara March 16, 2026, shows Manggala Agni firefighters attempting to extinguish a forest fire in Pelalawan regency, Riau province. This undated photo released by Antara March 16, 2026, shows Manggala Agni firefighters attempting to extinguish a forest fire in Pelalawan regency, Riau province. (Antara/Manggala Agni/Handout)

F

orest fires have broken out across several parts of Indonesia as the country enters the dry season, with some blazes burning for more than two weeks and blanketing nearby communities in choking haze.

The largest wildfire was reported in Buleleng regency in Bali, where flames swept through 48 hectares of dry grassland in the hills of Pemuteran village. About half of the burned area is part of a protected forest.

Buleleng Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) head Gede Suyasa said the fire broke out on Friday and was brought under control only on Sunday.

"Firefighting efforts were hampered by the steep and rugged terrain. At night, crews were unable to approach the fire because the conditions were too dangerous," Suyasa said on Monday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

He said the hilly landscape forced firefighters to rely on manual suppression methods, as fire trucks and heavy equipment could not reach the site.

“Authorities continue to monitor the area for lingering hot spots to ensure the fire does not reignite,” Suyasa said.

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In Kotawaringin Timur regency, Central Kalimantan, a forest and peatland fire has been burning for 17 days in Eka Bahurui village, sending thick smoke over the surrounding area and blanketing the village in haze.

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