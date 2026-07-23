Wave of graft cases tests regional retreat program

West Lombok Regent Lalu Ahmad Zaini (center) walks toward a detention vehicle after questioning at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on July 21, 2026. The KPK has detained Zaini, PT Air Minum Giri Menang president director Sudirman and PT Meconel Sistim Instrument president director Alvonsus Gani following a sting operation the previous day over alleged corruption involving conflicts of interest in government procurement, procurement bribery and gratuities in the West Lombok administration. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

A string of corruption cases involving regional heads this year has renewed questions over whether the government's leadership retreat for local readers has done enough to instill integrity, after another active regent was named a graft suspect this week.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Tuesday named West Lombok Regent Lalu Ahmad Zaini of West Nusa Tenggara a suspect in an alleged bribery case linked to a clean water management project.

His arrest makes Lalu the 11th sitting regional head implicated in corruption cases so far this year, all of them regents or mayors elected in the 2024 regional elections. The figure adds to five regional heads arrested last year, including one governor and four regents.

Acting KPK deputy for investigation Achmad Taufik Husein said in Tuesday’s briefing that Lalu’s arrest should serve as a warning to public officials against “gnawing at the region’s wealth”.

Meanwhile, KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo said recurring cases suggested many regional leaders had yet to uphold the integrity expected of public officials.

“We consistently urge regional heads and local government officials to make integrity the foundation of their work, so governance remains transparent, accountable and free from conflicts of interest,” he said.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: KPK arrests in regions raise alarm over systemic corruption