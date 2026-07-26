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Indonesia to get Leonardo M-346 F jet trainers via defense broker ESS

The deal covers the procurement of a dozen Leonardo M-346 F by 2030 as part of the Indonesian Air Force’s fleet modernization efforts, though it is unclear why the Defense Ministry is using ESS, which has no known track record in delivering technology transfers or offset programs.

Novan Iman Santosa (The Jakarta Post)
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Sun, July 26, 2026 Published on Jul. 24, 2026 Published on 2026-07-24T22:00:49+07:00

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President Prabowo Subianto (center), flanked by Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (third left) and Italian Ambassador to Indonesia Jakarta Roberto Colamine (third right), poses during a signing ceremony at the State Palace in Central Jakarta, in this undated photo provided by Leonardo on July 21, 2026. Also attending the ceremony were (from left) Italian Defense Attache in Jakarta navy Capt. Giovanni Marilli, Italian aerospace company Leonardo CEO Lorenzo Mariani, Indonesian Air Force chief of staff Air Chief Marshal M. Tonny Harjono and PT E-System Solutions Indonesia president director Habib Boukharouba. President Prabowo Subianto (center), flanked by Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (third left) and Italian Ambassador to Indonesia Jakarta Roberto Colamine (third right), poses during a signing ceremony at the State Palace in Central Jakarta, in this undated photo provided by Leonardo on July 21, 2026. Also attending the ceremony were (from left) Italian Defense Attache in Jakarta navy Capt. Giovanni Marilli, Italian aerospace company Leonardo CEO Lorenzo Mariani, Indonesian Air Force chief of staff Air Chief Marshal M. Tonny Harjono and PT E-System Solutions Indonesia president director Habib Boukharouba. (Courtesy of Leonardo/-)

I

ndonesia is to receive 12 Italian-made M-346 F Block 20 multirole light fighter aircraft in 2030 under a contract signed on July 21 between Leonardo and local brokerage PT E-System Solutions (ESS) Indonesia in Farnborough, England, the Italian aerospace and defense giant has announced.

Earlier in February, ESS Indonesia, a subsidiary of E-System Solutions FZ based in the United Arab Emirates, signed a letter of intent (LoI) on the procurement of Leonardo M-346 F with the Defense Ministry at the Singapore Air Show.

“The introduction of the M-346 F in Indonesia provides clear evidence not only of the aircraft system's inherent quality but also of the country’s continued and yet growing trust in our capabilities across domains,” Leonardo CEO Lorenzo Mariani said in a press statement released on Tuesday.

“We’re here to stay and further expand our contribution and engagement, in both established and new sectors, to deliver the level of technology the country requires in its long-term aerospace and defense development road map.”

The program would provide a major contribution to the Defense Ministry’s plan to modernize the Air Force fleet through M-346 F’s multirole combat capabilities, enabling advanced training for Indonesian pilots, the Italian company said.

“The new M-346 F Block 20 light fighter configuration standard will be equipped with cockpits featuring a large area display (LAD), active electronically scanned radar, a Link 16 data link, electronic countermeasures and new weapons systems,” it said.

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“It offers a complete, integrated advanced flight training system, including a GBTS (Ground Based Training System) – combined simulated elements and scenarios with real flights according to a live, virtual and constructive (LVC) logic – with additional light combat capabilities for air-to-air and air-to-surface missions, enabled by advanced mission systems, equipment and sensors, including aerial refueling capability.”

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