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Indonesian Navy’s operations concept does not recognize carriers: Former officer

The Indonesian Navy did not consider having an aircraft carrier in its long-term planning because sea battles have experienced drastic paradigm shift in the past few years.

Fadli and Novan Iman Santosa (The Jakarta Post)
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Batam/Jakarta
Sun, July 26, 2026 Published on Jul. 20, 2026 Published on 2026-07-20T21:39:25+07:00

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Indonesian Navy chief of staff Muhammad Ali (second right) vists the bridge of Italian light aircraft carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi on May 29, 2024, during his visit to Italy. Ali said the navy could use the carrier for both war military operation and military operation other than war missions. Indonesian Navy chief of staff Muhammad Ali (second right) vists the bridge of Italian light aircraft carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi on May 29, 2024, during his visit to Italy. Ali said the navy could use the carrier for both war military operation and military operation other than war missions. (Courtesy of Indonesian Navy/-)

T

he acquisition of decommissioned Italian light aircraft carrier ITS Giuseppe Garibaldi was never part of the plan for the Indonesian Navy, neither in its doctrine or order of battle, a former top navy officer said.

Former Indonesian Navy deputy chief of staff Adm. (hon) Achmad Taufiqurrahman in 2017 said he did not have specific data on the base for acquisition decisions taken by the current government.

However, referring to maritime defense doctrine he formulated during his service, the navy’s operational concept did not require the presence of an aircraft carrier, he told The Jakarta Post on July 18.

“There is a difference between the current situation and when I was in the service. My operations concept did not have aircraft carrier in its order of battle,” said Taufiqurrahman, who was the Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) chief in 2018-2020.

He said that the Navy did not consider an aircraft carrier in their long-term plans because of the drastic paradigm shifts in sea battles in recent years.

The presence of large vessels in the current era of information and satellite systems makes for a vulnerable target, he added.

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“The characters of sea battles have changed. Large vessels become very vulnerable with threats from aircraft carrier-killer missiles and drone swarms,” he said.

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