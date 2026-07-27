Police name seven suspects over deadly clash in Central Jakarta

J akarta Police have named seven suspects over a deadly clash in Pegangsaan, Menteng, Central Jakarta, that left one man dead and another in critical condition, with investigators separating the case into vandalism and fatal assault investigations.

Police said on Monday that four suspects had been charged in connection with the destruction of a street vendor's food cart on Jl. Matraman Dalam II, while three others were named suspects for allegedly assaulting a man who later died from his injuries during the violence on Jl. Tambak on Sunday.

"In the case involving the vandalism of a food vendor's cart, we have named four suspects based on statements from eight witnesses, CCTV footage and other evidence," Jakarta Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Budi Hermanto told reporters. The four suspects were identified only as GNA, AJL, PAM and ELL

Meanwhile in the second case, involving a group assault that resulted in the fatality, investigators had also questioned eight witnesses and named three suspects identified as SK, AS and OR.

According to police, the violence began with a dispute at a nasi uduk (steamed coconut rice) stall near Jami’ Matraman Mosque on Sunday morning. A customer who allegedly felt he had not been served properly left the scene after revving his motorcycle, but later returned with a group that allegedly vandalized the vendor's cart. The group was reported to be newcomers who had occupied a vacant plot of land nearby.

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The incident sparked a confrontation with local residents that escalated into a mass brawl. Two people sustained critical injuries and were rushed to Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital (RSCM), where one later succumbed to his injuries.