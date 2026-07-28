Kaesang bid for House seat in 2029 sees challenge from PDI-P

Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) chairman Kaesang Pangarep delivers a speech following his reelection as chairman during the party's congress in Surakarta, Central Java, on July 19, 2025. (Antara/Maulana Surya)

Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) chairman Kaesang Pangarep is set to face a major challenge in the 2029 election after deciding to run for a House of Representatives seat from a Central Java’s electoral district, which is dominated by Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politicians.

I ndonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) chairman Kaesang Pangarep is set to face a major challenge in the 2029 election after deciding to run for a House of Representatives seat from a Central Java’s electoral district, which has been dominated by Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politicians.

Kaesang, the youngest son of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, announced his early bid during PSI’s regional meeting hosted by its Surakarta chapter on Saturday evening, where he addressed party executives and supporters from across Central Java.

“My message today is not as PSI chairman, but as a prospective legislative candidate for Central Java’s electoral district V,” Kaesang was quoted as saying by Antara, referring to the district that covers his hometown of Surakarta and nearby regencies: Boyolali, Klaten and Sukoharjo.

Kaesang said he would focus his campaign on Surakarta, while the remaining regions would be assigned to other PSI legislative hopefuls to avoid competing for the same votes.

“I ask everyone to stay united in 2029. Thank you for your prayers and support,” he said.

PSI is a relatively young party which failed to secure enough votes for sending representatives to the House in the last election, while Central Java has long been a stronghold of the PDI-P, the second largest party in the legislature.

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