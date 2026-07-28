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More than 3,300 Indonesians repatriated from Malaysia as of July

The Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru facilitated the repatriation of 274 Indonesians from Melaka International Ferry Terminal in Malacca and Port Dickson Port in Negeri Sembilan to Dumai, Riau, and Tanjung Balai Asahan, North Sumatra.  

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Tue, July 28, 2026 Published on Jul. 26, 2026 Published on 2026-07-26T11:27:49+07:00

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An Indonesian shows his passport and ferry ticket on July 25 before being deported from Malaysia from an unspecified location. The Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru facilitated the repatriation of 274 Indonesians from Melaka International Ferry Terminal in Malacca and Port Dickson Port in Negeri Sembilan. An Indonesian shows his passport and ferry ticket on July 25 before being deported from Malaysia from an unspecified location. The Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru facilitated the repatriation of 274 Indonesians from Melaka International Ferry Terminal in Malacca and Port Dickson Port in Negeri Sembilan. (Courtesy of Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru/-)

T

he Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru has facilitated the repatriation of 3,389 Indonesians as of July, including the largest repatriation wave of 274 people on Saturday.

All the Indonesians were sent back home after completing legal and immigration administrative processes in Malaysia through Melaka International Ferry Terminal in Malacca and Port Dickson Port in Negeri Sembilan.

The jurisdiction of the consulate general in Johor Bahru, Johor state, also covers the Malaysian states of Negeri Sembilan, Malacca and Pahang.

Consular coordinator at the consulate general, Jati Heri Winarto, said the deported Indonesians consisted of 162 men, 109 women, two children and one baby girl. Most of them are from five provinces of East Java, North Sumatra, Aceh, West Nusa Tenggara and Riau.

“The consulate general gives special attention to vulnerable groups, such as a migrant worker who is in TBC treatment, a mother who is seven months pregnant, two children and a four-month-old baby,” he said in a written statement.

The repatriation process of the 274 Indonesians was divided into three batches, sent to two major ports in Sumatra.

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