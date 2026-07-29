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Indonesia must safeguard democracy despite challenges, Megawati says

‘The spirit of people who [fought for democracy] will never fade as long as Indonesians continue to love their country,’ Indonesia’s fifth president said.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, July 29, 2026 Published on Jul. 29, 2026 Published on 2026-07-29T15:07:05+07:00

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Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri stands next to his son and party executive Muhammad Prananda Prabowo (right) on Monday during the inauguration of the Kudatali monument at the party's headquarters in Central Jakarta. Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri stands next to his son and party executive Muhammad Prananda Prabowo (right) on Monday during the inauguration of the Kudatali monument at the party's headquarters in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri called on Indonesians to safeguard democracy that remains the country’s best path forward despite its challenges, while urging future generations to carry forward the spirit of past struggles.

Megawati made the remarks on Monday during the commemoration of the 1996 Kudatuli incident, a violent riot that has since come to symbolize resistance against political repression during the final years of former president Soeharto’s authoritarian rule.

The violence erupted when security forces and supporters of a government-backed faction of the Indonesian Democratic Party (PDI) attacked the party headquarters at Jl. Diponegoro in Menteng, Central Jakarta that had been occupied by supporters of Megawati, who led the party, on July 27, 1996. At least five died in the incident, while hundreds others were injured and dozens went missing.

“It is always better for us to uphold democracy than to accept a situation where things are not right,” Megawati said in her livestreamed speech on Monday.

She added the sacrifices made during the 1996 incident should continue to inspire younger generations.

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“The spirit of those who [fought for democracy] would never fade as long as Indonesians continued to love their country,” said Megawati, who served as the country’s president between 2001 and 2004.

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