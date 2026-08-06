Another doctor suicide highlights mental health concerns in Indonesia’s healthcare 

Doctors perform a Bentall procedure, or a major cardiac surgery to replace the aortic valve and a portion of the aorta, on Dec. 18, 2025, at the University of Indonesia Hospital (RSUI) in Depok, West Java. (Antara/University of Indonesia Hospital)

Forensic experts concluded that the doctor died from the effects of a lethal dose of Rocuronium, which caused paralysis of the respiratory muscles and resulted in asphyxia.

P olice have concluded that a resident doctor in Siak, Riau, who was found dead in bushes near the hospital where he worked last month, died by suicide, renewing concerns of mental health pressures faced by healthcare workers.

Siak Police Chief Sr. Adj. Comr. Sepuh Ade Irsyam Siregar said the conclusion was taken based on a comprehensive investigation involving scientific analysis, autopsy findings, forensic laboratory examinations, digital forensic reviews and forensic psychological assessments.

“Investigators from the Siak Police Criminal Investigation Unit concluded that there were no indications of a criminal act, including homicide. The cause of death of the doctor was suicide,” he said on Tuesday as quoted by state news agency Antara.

The body of Dr. Alex Cristo Loris was discovered on July 14 at around 11:30 a.m., lying on his back in a patch of bushes approximately five meters from the outer fence of Tengku Rafian Regional General Hospital in Siak, where he worked as a resident doctor in the anesthesiology department.

He was found with bruising and minor scratches on his body, raising initial suspicions of possible foul play.

Sepuh said investigators launched a comprehensive examination after receiving the report of the discovery, including processing the crime scene, securing evidence, reviewing CCTV footage, interviewing witnesses, and consulting forensic experts to establish the cause of death.

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CCTV footage from two separate sources showed that Alex walked alone toward the location on the night before he was found dead, with no other person seen accompanying him.