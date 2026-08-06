Jakarta tightens crackdown on polluters as illegal dumpsites grow larger

Trash troubles: A scavenger collects items from piles of garbage on Jan.9 at the Kramat Jati Wholesale Market in Jakarta. (Antara/Ika Maryani)

The Jakarta administration is tightening its crackdown on polluters transporting garbage to illegal dumpsites, as tonnes of trash have been piling up in multiple corners of the capital amid an expanding waste management crisis.

T he Jakarta administration is tightening its crackdown on polluters transporting garbage to illegal dumpsites, as tonnes of trash have been piling up in the capital amid an expanding waste management crisis.

Speaking at the City Hall on Tuesday, Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung said his administration would slap fines on private companies found responsible for transporting waste to illegal dumpsites.

Without naming names, he said some private waste collection companies offering their services to hotels, restaurants and coffee shops had been dumping trash in numerous idle areas across the city, including near the capital’s largest wholesale market Kramat Jati in Dukuh subdistrict, East Jakarta.

Pramono threatened to reveal the identities of the companies to the public if they did not halt the illegal dumping.

"We will publicly disclose the names of anyone involved, impose social sanctions and order hotels, restaurants and coffee shops to stop using their services,” he said.

The illegal dumpsite in Kramat Jati became a source of public nuisance after tonnes of waste accumulated there starting last November. By April this year, the buildup reached six meters high and amounted to nearly 7,000 tonnes of trash after garbage trucks were unable to transport waste to the city-owned Bantar Gebang landfill in neighboring Bekasi, West Java.

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On Saturday, a deadly fire broke out at the dumpsite and killed a firefighter on duty who complained of chest pain and difficulty breathing during the operation and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.