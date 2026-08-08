KPK investigates discrepancies in Forestry Minister bribe money return

Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni (left) talks with South Sumatra Governor Herman Deru on Friday on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Sriwijaya Kemampo Nursery in Banyuasin regency, South Sumatra. (Antara/Nova Wahyudi )

The antigraft body also suspected Kuantan Singingi officials for bribing their Forestry Ministry counterparts S$12,500 pertaining to forest area conversion in the regency.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is resuming a probe into the alleged bribery implicating Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni after suspecting the minister for not fully returning kickbacks allegedly given by a graft suspect.

KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo said on Thursday graft busters were still investigating reports of the difference in amount of illicit money Raja Juli previously reported and the total amount he received from Suhardiman Amby, the regent of Kuantan Singingi in Riau.

The minister allegedly met with Suhardiman on June 2 in a meeting between the ministry and the Kuantan Singingi administration. After the meeting, the regent allegedly gave the minister an envelope containing banknotes of Singaporean dollars.

According to the KPK, the envelope given to Raja Juli initially contained S$14,000 (US$10,919). Meanwhile, some other ministry officials also allegedly received kickbacks amounting to S$12,500 from various Kuantan Singingi officials.

“Investigators are still checking allegations of gaps between the money given and returned by [the minister],” Budi told The Jakarta Post on Thursday.

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Raja Juli previously reported on July 3 to the antigraft body Suhardiman’s attempt to give the kickback, which he claimed he turned down. He also claimed to have returned the envelope on June 12, 10 days after the meeting, at the Kuantan Singingi Police headquarters, saying that he had no right to accept it.