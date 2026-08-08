Nearly 1,000 weapons found at South Jakarta school

A no weapons sign is seen on the window inside a Transjakarta bus in this undated photo. (Shutterstock/JARIIKAN)

The Jakarta Police confirmed that only one piece was confirmed as a live firearm, while the other 995 weapons were air guns.

T he South Jakarta Police are investigating the ownership and origins of nearly 1,000 firearms found at a private school in South Jakarta, which were found along with suspected narcotics, pornographic materials and a room resembling a bunker.

South Jakarta Police spokesperson Adj. Comr. Joko Adiwibowo said on Thursday the case is currently in the investigation stage, with the police having received a report from the public about the weapons, as quoted by Antara.

The items were discovered at the Harapan Ibu Islamic School Foundation in Pondok Pinang, South Jakarta, when school officials on July 10 opened a concealed room they intended to use for school activities, according to the school foundation’s lawyer Hermawanto.

The lawyer added school officials sought the police’s assistance to open other locked rooms on Wednesday evening and found more weapons as well as ammunition-making equipment and manuals on making ammo.

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Other items discovered from the rooms included a box containing pornographic CDs and suspected narcotics such as crystal methamphetamine and marijuana.