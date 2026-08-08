US, Indonesian first responders share expertise in Pacific Partnership

Guardsmen from the Hawaii Army National Guard's 7th Engineer Battalion observe as Indonesian first responders scale down a giant wall to simulate vertical rescue during the Pacific Partnership 2026 exercise at the Sibolga Search and Rescue Agency (SAR) office in Pandan, Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra, on July 24, 2026. The disaster mitigation exercise also included water rescue and a table-top exercise on disaster response. (JP/Nurni Sulaiman)

The activities included exchanging expertise, refining response procedures, subject matter expert engagements and disaster management workshops in Sibolga and Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra, on July 21-31.

U nited States and Indonesian personnel recently concluded joint activities to expand regional disaster preparedness capabilities through a series of engagements and workshops.

Held under the aegis of Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), US participants consisted of guardsmen from the Hawaii Army National Guard’s 7th Engineer Battalion and personnel from the Center for Excellence-Disaster Management, who trained with personnel from the Indonesian Military (TNI), the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNBP) and the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas).

The activities included exchanging expertise, refining response procedures, subject matter expert engagements and disaster management workshops in Sibolga and Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra, on July 21-31.

The participants worked on disaster response planning, water rescue and urban search and rescue training, which culminated in a two-day field training exercise.

They also took part in school construction and various activities in health, environmental preservation and community entertainment in the form of band performances.

“The disaster management line of effort underscores Pacific Partnership 2026’s enduring commitment with Indonesia to strengthen disaster preparedness and response,” PP26 mission commander US Navy Capt. Robert Reyes said in a press release issued by Pacific Partnership.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

“This is the seventh time the Pacific Partnership mission has returned to Indonesia since its inception. Our history is rooted in commitment and this year’s mission in Sibolga only deepens our collaborative capability and disaster preparedness.”